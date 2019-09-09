After five wins, all in straight sets, the Northfield volleyball team returned home Saturday with a title from the Southwest MN Challenge in Marshall and statewide recognition.
It's the first time the Raiders (8-0) have won the tournament, and they did so by sweeping Class A No. 1 Minneota (8-1) in the quarterfinals, Class AAA No. 4 Lakeville North (8-1) and Class AAA No. 3 Wayzata (9-1) in the finals.
Northfield, which was ranked No. 7 entering the tournament, soared to second in Class AAA in Sunday night's new edition of the rankings.
The highlights from a number of standout performances include junior outside hitters Rachel Wieber and Megan Reilly. Wieber tallied 47 kills compared to only four hitting errors, 25 digs, seven blocks and five aces across the five matches, while Reilly racked up a team-high 48 kills compared to 10 hitting errors, along with five blocks.
Junior libero Emma Torstenson accrued 43 digs and a pair of aces, senior Bronwyn Timperley grouped together 31 digs, 11 kills, four blocks and four aces, junior Sylvia Koenig paired 18 kills with a team-high 15 blocks and senior Lida King dished out 114 assists along with 16 digs, six blocks and six kills.
Northfield is set to begin its Big 9 Conference title defense this week with a Tuesday trip to Owatonna (0-8) before hosting Winona (2-2) on Thursday night.
Northfield bowling starts season strong
The Northfield bowling team started its season Saturday at Jesse James Lanes and did so with a statement.
After topping Rosemount 4-1 (194-108, 217-127, 159-161, 248-125), the Raiders then edged typical conference power Lakeville South 3-2 (202-177, 139-153, 165-140, 171-194).
Across the two wins, Matthew Riehm racked up 15 strikes, six spares and left only two open frames, Sam Scherer accumulated 11 strikes, five spares and left three open frames, Isaiah Stiner combined eight strikes, four spares and four open frames, and Tyler Collette grouped together seven strikes, five spares and only two open frames.
"I'm obviously not objective, but from what I saw, I think we have one of the best teams in the league," Northfield coach Gary Greenlund said. "I think it's going to wind up being a battle between us, Lakeville South and Farmington."
Randolph football improves to 2-0
The Rockets started fast and kept the foot on the pedal Friday night in a 39-13 victory against Hayfield at home.
Senior quarterback Nick Drinken was sharp for the second week in a row, this time finishing 19 of 28 for 398 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Isaac Stoesz hauled in seven catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to returning an interception for a touchdown on the defensive side of the ball.
Dane Ehleringer also caught five passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in addition to intercepting a pass.
Raider cross country shows well in Faribault
The Northfield boys and girls cross country teams upped the distance to a 5K at Friday's Faribault Invitational and both received a handful of solid performances.
On the boys side, junior Martin Brice paced the Raiders with a time of 17 minutes, 17 seconds, which was good enough for 14th in the 100-racer field. Northfield was also helped to its seventh-place finish out of 15 teams by freshman Nathan Amundson (17:36, 20th) and sophomore Adam Reisetter (17:55, 33rd).
The Northfield girls also grabbed eighth out of 15 teams, thanks to the efforts of junior Nicole Theberath, who finished 29th with a time of 21:30, sophomore Clara Lippert (21:39, 33rd), sophomore Adriana Fleming (21:47, 34th) and senior Katie Schroeer (22:00, 39th).
Both Raider teams will compete at the Rochester Invitational on Thursday.
Gators battle some of state's best
Against some of the top teams in Class AA, and a Class A powerhouse, the Northfield girls swimming and diving team finished sixth out of seven teams at Saturday's 11th annual Minnetonka Invitational.
The Gators accrued 175 points to slide in behind first-place Minnetonka (830), second-place Wayzata (453.5), third-place Eden Prairie (424), fourth-place Chanhassen (232.6), fifth-place Breck (188), and ahead of the co-op between Minneapolis South, Minneapolis Washburn and Minneapolis Roosevelt (22).
At last year's Class AA state finals, Minnetonka claimed second, Wayzata finished third, Eden Prairie slotted into fourth and Chanhassen grabbed 15th, while Breck swiped third in Class A.
The highlight for Northfield came on the diving board, where junior Zibby Hanifl soared to second with 337 points, behind only Wayzata's Grace Treanor, who scored 375.45 points, and ahead of third-place finisher Lindsey Esselman (318.05) from Wayzata.
Other top-eight finishers included the 200-yard freestyle relay team of sophomore Anna Scheglowski, junior Ellen Varley, senior Alice Zhang and senior Ella Palmquist, who finished fifth with a time of 1:43.69, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Zhang, senior Signe Hauck, senior Tatum Hauck and senior Caroline Peterson, who combined to finish seventh with a time of 3:46.53.
Up next for Northfield is a Thursday home dual meet against defending Section 1AA champions Rochester Century.
Northfield girls soccer falls in St. Paul
Despite possessing a large advantage in total shots on goal, the Northfield girls soccer team faltered 2-0 on Saturday at St. Paul Academy.
The Raiders finished with 18 shots on goal compared to only six for the Spartans.
The loss snapped a three-match winning streak for Northfield, which will take the field again Tuesday at home against Rochester John Marshall and again Thursday at home against Rochester Century.