Two wins in a row. Northfield hasn’t done that in a while. The boys hockey team last won two consecutive games with wins over Rochester Mayo and Austin in the first two games of February. Coming off a 5-1 win over Winona the Raiders rolled to a 7-0 win at Faribault on Wednesday night.
Rolling from the opening faceoff, the Raiders scored five times in the first period and twice more in the second.
Not much could be done to stop Northfield's power play. The Falcons were serving a 5-minute major for checking from behind. The Raiders scored twice in those 5 minutes. Carson VanZuilen scored the first at 9:55 of the first period. Isak Johnson scored the second just over a minute later at 10:59 of the first. Johnson’s goal gave the Raiders a 5-0 lead.
The Raiders were 3-for-3 tonight and increase the season power play percentage to 43.5 percent, second in the Big 9 Conference to Albert Lea, which have a slight edge at 43.8 percent.
Davis Royle, who finished the game with three points, had two assists on the man advantage for the Raiders. Josh Kruger, Will Tidona and Carson VanZuilen each had two points.
Out of reach after the first period thanks to the power play, Northfield Mike Luckraft was pleased with what he saw tonight. It’s just another solid night for the Raiders' special teams.
“If you're scoring four out of 10 times, teams don't want to take penalties,” Luckraft said. “We have two completely different power play units, both of them effective. When the puck moves, we're better.”
The Raiders did just that. They moved the puck around and kept pucks in the zone, eventually wearing down the Falcons.
Faribault came close to avoiding the shut out in the third. Oliver Linnemann found himself in front of the net several times with the puck still loose, but Keaton Walock was there to make all 16 saves.
With one game left to go in the regular season, VanZuilen got closer to the Northfield record for points. His two goals put him at 198 points, three points away from the record according to Luckraft.
“He's been an elite player for this program the last four years, a great teammate too. We want that for him,” Luckraft said on wanting to see VanZuilen break the long-standing record.
The Falcons suffered its first loss since Feb. 16 when they lost to Dodge County, also by a 7-0 score. The Falcons have one final game on the road against Red Wing to correct some things before section playoffs begin.