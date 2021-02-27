There's no doubt this is an abnormal season.
Just ask the Northfield gymnasts who are still implementing new skills into their routines even as the regular season starts to draw to a close, when typically Raider coach Leanne Fricke puts a stop to any additions in the final few weeks of the regular season.
Due to a combination of lost gym time in the summer and fall due to COVID-19 restrictions and a youth movement flowing through Northfield, that rule has been thrown out in 2021.
"We're just going with the flow I guess and seeing what we have. Seeing as we only have 12 girls, it's been easy with the four coaches that we have," Fricke said. "We've all taken a group and been able to focus solely on skills at this point, and now it's just adding them into routines."
Judging by scores alone, the Raiders are well behind the pace of last year's squad that surged to a Section 1AA championship. It's impossible to judge on scores alone, however, due to the still-evolving routines of nearly every gymnast.
With some of those skills just now beginning implementation into routines in the last week, and others still confined to practices, there's plenty more room to move upwards in terms of individual and team scores this season than at this point last season.
"In a typical year I would be worried about where we're at score wise, but I do know the skills that we have coming up," Fricke said. "They're not quite in their routines yet just due to we don't want to put them in until they're safe to do. I know we'll have them, we're just trying to at least get them there by our conference meet."
There's also the matter of the new faces helping to lead Northfield. At the top, there's still senior Adison Dack, who will be attempting to qualify for her second consecutive state all-around competition. Then comes junior Sidney Petersen, a state all-around qualifier two seasons ago, a junior Jolee Harris before the Raiders start to rely on gymnasts making major varsity contributions for the first time.
That includes freshman Paige Mier, who was a two-discipline contributor last season but has been an all-around stalwart so far. She suffered an injury in a meet at Owatonna on Saturday, Feb. 20, however, leaving her on the shelf until the section competition.
Filling in Wednesday night in a meet against Faribault were another trio of freshman in Kylie Koktavy, Erika Nesseth and Larissa Dominguez, the last of which is in her first season of high school gymnastics but has stepped in to be an all-around contributor this season.
"She's been a great addition," Fricke said. "It's taken her some time to get some new skills. She came here with not a lot, but Larissa has great form, is a good gymnast and easy to coach, so as far as getting her new skills it's been fairly easy. She is throwing some new things (Wednesday) like that double back off the bars just went in this week, so we expected a fall on that, but we need her to start throwing it if we want her to throw it at the bigger meets."