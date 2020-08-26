In a normal season, the boys and girls cross country teams for Northfield might be historic.
This year, where the fate of a potential postseason is still undecided, the Raiders might have to settle for simply being fast.
“We’ve been building now for the four years I’ve been here,” Northfield coach Nichole Porath said. “You can tell it’s a different team.”
On the boys side, Northfield is led by senior Martin Brice, who has responded to missing out on qualifying for the state meet by only one position last fall by spending the summer making sure that situation does not replicate itself if the opportunity presents itself.
“Martin put in a ton of miles this summer, so he’s looking stronger than he’s ever looked,” Porath said.
In addition to Brice, the Raiders return senior Will Tidona, junior Will Beaumaster, junior AJ Reisetter and sophomore Nathan Amundson, while senior Robby Swenson is out for the first time and is flashing the type of speed that could allow him to score varsity points this fall.
At last year’s Big 9 Conference meet, Amundson finished 13th in 16 minutes, 49 seconds to nab all-conference honors along with Brice. Amundson’s time was the second-fastest in program history for a freshman.
“I think we’re going to have a really strong boys team this year,” Porath said.
On the girls side, Northfield is led by senior Nicole Theberath, who qualified for her first state meet last fall despite not being able to train most of the summer and being limited during the fall due to a torn meniscus.
Fully healthy now, she also has company at the front of the pack with eighth-grader Anna Forbord. Last year, Forbord was 40th at the Section 1AA meet, but has picked up a lot of speed during the summer to catch up to Theberath, who finished 17th at the section meet to qualify for state.
“She’s stride-for-stride with Nicole, and Nicole — people I think forget that Nicole was a state-qualifier last year with almost no summer miles. Now she has summer miles and is a whole different runner. She runs so much stronger, so to have Anna up there right with her (is great).”
Supporting those top two runners will be a level of depth the Raiders typically aren’t accustomed to.
Junior Adriana Fleming and junior Clara Lippert headline the group chasing down Northfield’s top two runners, while senior Claire Bussman is ready to graduate to the varsity squad after pacing the junior varsity group the past couple years. Senior Erica Loe is another varsity returner who could factor in this year, but she is currently out with an injury.
“The girls team is the strongest that I think Northfield has ever had,” Porath said. “The last time we qualified for the state meet was in 2000. And the girls said that if there’s a state meet then they want to be there.”
First meet: Aug. 27 at Faribault.
Last year’s finish: The Northfield girls finished fifth at the Big 9 Conference meet and Section 1AA meet, while the boys snagged seventh in the Big 9 and 10th at the Section 1AA meet.
Major departures (boys)
Chris Frago
Owen Halls
Major departures (girls)
Zoe Graham
Jess Messner
Katie Schroeer
Important returners (boys)
Martin Brice, senior
Carter Lefkowitz, senior
Jacob Lockner, senior
Will Beaumaster, junior
AJ Reisetter, junior
Nathan Amundson, sophomore
Important returners (girls)
Claire Bussman, senior
Erica Loe, senior
Nicole Theberath, senior
Adriana Fleming, junior
Clara Lippert, junior
Varsity newcomers (boys)
Robby Swenson, senior
Varsity newcomers (girls)
Claire Bussman, senior