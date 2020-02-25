After 13 seasons as the head women's basketball coach at St. Olaf College, Dave Stromme announced his decision to retire on Monday afternoon.
"After 33 years of coaching at the collegiate level, I am stepping away from St. Olaf and am very much looking forward to the next chapter of my professional career," Stromme said. "I am grateful for the opportunity to have served the college over the past 13 years as the head women's basketball coach and exercise science instructor, and I look forward to continuing to support St. Olaf athletic teams as an alum, parent and former faculty member."
Stromme led St. Olaf to an overall record of 123-204 over 13 seasons since returning to his alma mater prior to the 2007-08 season. His 123 career victories rank second in program history.
He guided the Oles to six-straight seasons with double-digit victories from 2010-11 through 2015-16, as well as appearances in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Playoffs in 2011-12 and 2013-14.
"I want to thank Dave for his service to our college and student-athletes," St. Olaf athletic director Ryan Bowles said. "I have witnessed first-hand how hard Dave has worked and how much he cares for St. Olaf. Over his 13 years here on the Hill, he has had a positive impact on many student-athletes. We wish Dave the best in his future endeavors."
A search for St. Olaf's next head women's basketball coach will begin immediately.