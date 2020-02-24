PHOTOS: Northfield boys, girls basketball sweep doubleheader against Faribault
Michael Hughes
Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- James Edgar Hammer
- Shirley & Leroy 'Leo' Underdahl
- BACK ON PODIUM: Northfield gymnastics returns to state, leaves with hardware
- Emotional behavioral disorders increasing at Northfield Public Schools
- Hauck breaks father's record, Gators qualify swimmers for section finals in 10 of 11 events
- Douglas Schuurman
- Developers want park fees cut in half, council pushes back
- Northfield police seeking assistance after Tuesday burglary
- Raiders Honor Society raises money for a continent in crisis
- Minnesota teachers still overwhelmingly white as student population becomes more diverse
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 25
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.