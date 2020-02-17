Northfield junior guard Luke Labenski was in the right place at the right time.
After sophomore Alex Organ's layup rimmed out with time winding down Friday night at Mankato West, the rebound squirted into the hands of Labenski, who quickly converted a layup with 8.5 seconds remaining for the game-winning basket in a 64-63 victory.
It's the second one-point victory for the Raiders against the Scarlets this season after a 57-56 victory Jan. 7 in Northfield.
Friday, junior guard Kip Schetnan led Northfield with 17 points, junior guard Karsten Clay added 14, and Labenski and senior forward Nick Touchette each provided seven points. Organ, Touchette, Schetnan and Clay all finished with four rebounds, while Touchette compiled a team-high three assists.