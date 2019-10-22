Living in Northfield with a pair of kids that went through the Northfield Public Schools system, St. Olaf baseball coach Matt McDonald often has relationships with local athletes well before they might come under consideration to play for the Oles.
Oftentimes, that transition never takes place for various reasons, but for Northfield senior Joey Glampe, it occurred sometime around his sophomore or junior baseball season.
Due to Glampe's strong play, plus his impressive performances at St. Olaf's baseball camps, McDonald wanted him in a St. Olaf jersey after high school. On Friday, Glampe obliged with that wish by committing to McDonald's program.
"They have a great program baseball-wise and I've been around St. Olaf my whole life just living in town and both my parents (Kathy and Mike) went there," Glampe said. "I've been going to football games, I've been going to the Lion's Pause since I can remember. I've always been apart of the community."
Glampe also has relationships with a few members of the current team, since they went to high school with his older brother, Danny, who's now a junior on the Carroll College baseball team.
"He knew a lot of people that went there and they've said only positive things about the program," Glampe said. "It's been having a lot of success in the past few years, so I really just want to be part of that."
For McDonald, Glampe started to stand out after a growth spurt that filled out his frame during his junior year.
That brought extra strength that translated to an ability to hit a baseball harder than most high school kids McDonald comes across.
"Even when we had him up at camp," McDonald said, "sometimes we put the (radar) gun on kids to do some measurements and he was one of the stronger high school exit velocity hitters we've had come through in the last few years."
McDonald doesn't remember the exact readings off the bat, but he estimates they were above 90 miles per hour off of a tee or soft toss.
Of course, Glampe's interest in St. Olaf extends beyond the time he'll spend on the baseball field. While he says he's planning to major in economics or finance, it's the opportunity to travel abroad through the school that caught his eye.
"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity," Glampe said. "There's something called World Semester, where you travel all over the world for one semester pretty much. If I can get into that it would probably be the most amazing thing that can happen to me in my life up to that point."