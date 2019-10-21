Don't throw in the towel yet, there are still chances for the Northfield Raider football team to have some fun. Such is the beauty of sports, there is always another game to play. Despite a 21-8 loss to New Prague in the final game of the regular season, the Raiders play their first Section 1-5A game Tuesday night at Rochester John Marshall. Northfield is the No. 5 seed while JM is the No. 4 seed. Should the Raiders win this one, they would meet No. 1 seed (and top-ranked team in the state) Owatonna on Saturday night in Owatonna.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS (vs. New Prague): 4: Turnovers; 4: Penalties; 183-263: Total offense (not enough); 60: Yards rushing by Simon Dickerson; 52: Yards receiving by Cole Stanchina; 65-24-8: Yards passing, rushing and scoring (1 TD and 1 two-point conversion) by Gavin Rataj; 8-1: Tackles and tackle for loss by Dickerson; 6: Tackles by Stanchina; 4-2: Tackles and tackles for loss by freshman linebacker Charlie Monaghan; 3-2: Tackles and TFL by Dylan Dietz; 4: Tackles by David Tonjum and Porter Adams.
PLAYERS OF THE GAME: Player: Dickerson (both sides); Scout: Devin Malecha; Special teams: Blake Mellgren; Master tackles: Dickerson and Mellgren; Mr. Hustle: Adams; JV players: Austin Jax and Ian Stanton; JV scout: Tyler Shimota.
SEC: Wednesday winners were Owatonna, New Prague, Albert Lea, Kasson-Mantorville, Mankato West, Rochester Century and Winona. Owatonna and Winona are undefeated and ranked in the top 10 in Class 5A and Class 4A, while West is ranked in the top 10 in Class 5A.
TUESDAY AND SATURDAY (?): Tuesday at Rochester John Marshall at 7 p.m., a victory here means a matchup at Owatonna on Saturday night...GO RAIDERS.