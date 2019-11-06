Jacob Halvorson is taking a trip to Alaska.
The 2018 Northfield High School graduate was called up to the North American Hockey League's Chippewa Steel, who left Wednesday for a four-game swing through Alaska. Chippewa will first play Friday and Saturday against the Kenai River Brown Bears, before taking on the Fairbanks Ice Dogs on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16.
Through 12 games this season with the NA3HL's New Ulm Steel, Halvorson had racked up a team-leading 19 points with nine goals and 10 assists. The nine goals are the most of any New Ulm player, and the 10 assists are tied for the second-highest total on the team.
“We are happy to see the affiliation between Chippewa and New Ulm be in action so early in the season,” New Ulm Steel coach Zach Stepan said in a press release. “Jacob Halvorson’s speed is his strength and with the speed that Chippewa has up front, I believe he will fit right in. On top of that, he is our leading scorer for a reason and that is because he brings more to the table than just his speed. He has shown his physical side and his willingness to block shots for the guys around him and he will need all of those aspects of his game to play at the next level. I believe it will be really good for him to play up and we look forward to seeing him showcase his stuff up there.”