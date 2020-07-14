While it’s not an official American Legion season, this summer is allowing Northfield High School athletes who missed out entirely on high school baseball to salvage some games this summer.
The Northfield River Rats started the season last week with a 6-4 win against Rosemount on July 7 and an 8-7 win against Lakeville South on July 8. The team also played against Burnsville on Tuesday night after publication, and will play again Thursday night at Sechler Park against Le Seuer/Henderson.
In the win against Rosemount, Nick Wagner started on the mound for Northfield and fired four innings while allowing two unearned runs, striking out three and walking one. Tyler Nelson followed with two innings of scoreless relief, before Joey Malecha pitched the seventh inning and allowed a pair of runs while striking out the side.
Offensively, Simon Dickerson, Joey Glampe and Blake Mellgren finished with two hits each. Dickerson, Malecha, Daniel Monaghan and Adam Viskocil all drove in a run, while Dickerson, Mellgren, Gunnar Benson, Ethan Lanthier, Tommy Rice and Cole Stanchina all scored a run.
In the win against Lakeville South, Lanthier scored the winning run in the top of the eighth thanks to a sacrifice fly from Mellgren. The River Rats finished with only six hits, but worked 10 walks and capitalized on three errors by Lakeville South.
Benson, Nolan Stepka, Lanthier and Ryan Bell pitched two innings apiece in the win.