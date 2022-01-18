Backed by an astounding 65 season-best swims, the Northfield boys swimming and diving team cruised to the Section 1A True Team title Saturday afternoon at Northfield Middle School.
Even though, the diving was delayed until Monday afternoon, the 270-point lead the Gators built up over the next closest team Saturday meant the Section 1A championship already belonged to Northfield before a diver stepped on the boards Monday in Mankato.
After the diving was completed, Northfield finished with 1,243 points, well ahead of second-place Simley (1.021.5) and third-place Mankato East (970.5).
The Gators relied on all 22 swimmers that competed to build up that insurmountable lead. Those 22 swimmers averaged just over three season-best swims apiece Saturday, even with the maximum of four events each was eligible to participate in.
Nearly 50 of those 65 also qualified as lifetime-best swims.
Finishing on the top of the podium individually for Northfield were Jens Kasten in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Owen Lehmkuhl in the 100 butterfly and the 200 freestyle relay team of Kasten, Lehmkuhl, Jeb Sawyer and Will Redetzke.
In three individual events, the Gators placed all four of their entrants in the top 10. In the 200 freestyle, Redetzke finished second, Garrett Gray fourth, Sawyer eighth and Aidan Hales ninth.
In the 100 backstroke, Connor Berndt sped to fourth, Evan Loe sixth, Josh Kraby seventh and Trevor Dell 10th. In the 100 breaststroke, Kasten motored to first, Peyton Truman to third, Franklin Hartwell to seventh and Gabe Heinritz to 10th
In a true team scoring format, that level of depth was overwhelming to the rest of the section. In total, the Gators recieved 22 individual top 10 finishes. Those are all listed below:
200 freestyle - Will Redetzke (2nd), Garrett Gray (4th), Jeb Sawyer (8th), Aidan Hales (9th).
200 individual medley - Owen Lehmkuhl (5th), Peyton Truman (6th), Oliver Momberg (8th).
50 freestyle - Jens Kasten (1st).
100 butterfly - Owen Lehmkuhl (1st).
100 freestyle - Aidan Hales (5th), Jeb Sawyer (8th), Oliver Momberg (10th).
500 freestyle - Will Redetzke (2nd), Evan Loe (8th).
100 backstroke - Connor Berndt (4th), Evan Loe (6th), Josh Kraby (7th), Trevor Dell (10th).
100 breaststroke - Jens Kasten (1st), Peyton Truman (3rd), Franklin Hartwell (7th), Gabe Heinritz (8th).
With the first-place finish, Northfield earned one of six automatic qualifying spots into this Saturday's Class A True Team state championships at the University of Minnesota. With only six sections for Class A boys swimming, that left six wild-card spots up for grabs, of which three were awarded to Section 1A teams (Simley, Mankato East and Winona).
Breck/Blake returns as the defending true team champions from 2020, while St. Thomas Academy and Hutchinson both traditionally place highly at state meets, along with Northfield.
The true team state meet is scheduled to begin at noon Saturday.