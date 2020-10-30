An efficient offensive effort by senior middle hitter Sylvia Koenig highlighted a 25-10, 25-13, 25-3 sweep for the Class AAA No. 9-ranked Northfield volleyball team Thursday night at Ablert Lea (1-4).
Off 15 attempted attacks, Koenig registered 11 kills and was charged with only one error. Also helping the Raiders (7-0) offensively was senior outside hitter Megan Reilly's 13 kills, eight kills via sophomore outside hitter Sydney Jaynes, and a kill apiece from sophomore setter Teagan Timperley, senior defensive specialist/outside hitter Laura Wellbrock, senior middle hitter Emma Hodapp and sophomore middle hitter Annelise Larson.
Timperley also finished with 32 assists, while Jaynes lofted three aces, and Reilly, Timperley and senior libero Emma Torstenson all pinpointed a pair of aces.
Defensively, Koenig and Jaynes both finished with a solo block each, and the Raiders collectively registered 45 digs.
Tostenson led the way with 13 digs, Wellbrock added 10 digs, Jaynes provided eight digs, Reilly pitched in six digs, Timperley reached down for four digs, Koenig dropped back for three digs and senior Kyah Olson-Sola finished with one dig.
Northfield will play on the road for the fourth time in the last five matches shen it travels Monday, Nov. 2, to battle Winona (2-4).