Thanks nine catches for 309 yards and four touchdowns from senior Isaac Stoesz, there wasn't much need for other offense for Randolph football during its 41-7 win at Medford (3-3, 1-2 Mid Southeast Conference) on Friday night.
The yardage total set a school record and is second in state history behind New Ulm's Connor Foley, who racked up 320 yards in 2017. His four touchdowns brought his career mark to 25, also a school record, surpassing 2018 grad Joey Erickson's total of 23 receiving scores.
His first score of the night came via an 80-yard strike from senior quarterback Nick Drinken that put the Rockets (5-1, 2-1) up 8-0 at the end of the first quarter. Drinken ran in a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to help Randolph to a 20-0 halftime lead, before Stoesz opened the third quarter with a nine-yard touchdown reception and added an 84-yard TD catch later in the frame to push the Randolph lead to 34-7 at the end of three quarters.
Stoesz and Drinken then hooked up for a final time in the fourth quarter.
Randolph will host Goodhue (4-2, 2-1) on Friday night in its final home game of the regular season.