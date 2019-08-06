With a 2-1 victory Friday against the Faribault Lakers at Bell Field, the St. Benedict Saints secured a trip to the Class C state tournament for the first time since 2016.
Now playing for seeding in the state tournament, the Saints went on to blast the Prior Lake Mudcats 17-4 to secure nothing lower than the third seed coming out of Region 7C. St. Benedict will play the St. Patrick Irish at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in New Prague for a chance at the region's second seed into the state tournament.
Helping the Saints to this point are a collection of Northfield High School alumni, with Sam Bakko, Zach Bakko, Alex Donkers, Carter Hodapp and Joe Pesta all listed on the roster.
Via the sparse statistics the team has uploaded to scoremonster.com, Zach Bakko, a 2014 NHS grad, is the team's leading hitter with a .360 batting average, a .467 on-base percentage and a .620 slugging percentage. That impressive batting line is bolstered by a team-high four home runs in 50 recorded at-bats.
Hodapp, a 2018 NHS grad, isn't far off with a slash line of .313/.436/.469 with two doubles and a home run in 32 recorded at-bats. Hodapp has also scored seven runs and drove in five more, while Zach Bakko has driven in a team-high 18 runs and scored 11 himself.
Sam Bakko (2018 NHS grad), Pesta (2018 NHS grad) and Donkers (2013 NHS grad) have all registered four at-bats apiece, according to scoremonster.com, while Sam Bakko has a hit and has scored a run and Donkers has walked and been hit by a pitch.
On the mound, Donkers has pitched 24 innings this year and allowed 12 earned runs with 11 strikeouts and 10 walks. According to the team's stats, Donkers has been the second most-used pitcher this season, trailing only Matthias Duevel (24 1/3 innings pitched). Pesta has also thrown 1 1/3 innings this year.
Once St. Benedict's seed is set for the Class C state tournament, which is set to begin Aug. 16, it will try to win its first state tournament game since 2013.