Not only did Northfield volleyball go on the road and sweep a ranked opponent, but the Raiders punctuated a 3-0 win against Class AAA No. 7 Prior Lake by dominating the third and final set 25-4.

Among the standout performances were juniors Megan Reilly (12 kills and two blocks) and Rachel Wieber (10 kills, nine digs and two blocks), while senior Bronwyn Timperley racked up a team-high six aces to go along with seven digs, four kills and a block.

Junior Emma Torstenson recorded a team-high 13 digs on top of three aces, senior Lida King dished out a team-high 24 assists and junior Sylvia Koenig coupled four kills with a team-high four blocks.

The win was the second in a row against a ranked opponent after a 3-2 decision Tuesday night against New Prague.

The reward for that eye-catching week is some time off, as the Raiders won't play again until they travel next Friday and Saturday to compete in the high-profile Marshall Invitational.

Northfield girls soccer earns 1st win

While Northfield coach Sebastian Burset said his team isn't a finished product yet, Northfield earned its first win of the season Thursday with a 1-0 victory at Winona.

Junior Mya Wesling accounted for the only goal of the game thanks to an assist from freshman Regan Childress. The Raiders outshot the Winhawks by a count of 14-7.

Northfield makes its home debut at 4 p.m. Friday against Waseca at Northfield High School.

Gators start season with a win at Mayo

Despite losing more events than it won, Northfield girls swimming and diving earned a 99-85 victory Thursday evening at Rochester Mayo to start its season. The final race of the meet, the 400-yard freestyle relay, was exhibitioned after the Gators had the win clinched.

Sophomore Paige Steenblock won in the 200 individual medley, senior Ella Palmquist sprinted to a title in the 50 freestyle, junior Zibby Hanifl beat out teammate senior Ella Kelm to win the diving competition and senior Signe Hauck motored to a win in the 100 freestyle before helping the 200 freestyle relay team of senior Tatum Hauck, junior Ellen Varley and sophomore Anna Scheglowski to a victory.

The Gators also grouped six second-place finishes and nine third-place finishes to provide enough points for the team win. 

Northfield will travel next Thursday to battle Mankato West.

*Northfield boys soccer raced to a 6-1 victory at home against Winona, while Randolph volleyball eased to a 3-0 win at Houston. This wrap will be updated with additional information from those two events when it becomes available.

