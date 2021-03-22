When Northfield senior Adison Dack stepped onto the floor, one thought occupied her mind.
Through her first three rotations at Saturday's Section 1AA championships at the Northfield Gymnastics Club, Dack barely took a wrong step. She had just made it through her routine on the balance beam cleanly, and while she didn't know her exact score, she was aware the elusive benchmark of a 38.000 in the all-around competition was attainable.
All it took was a successful final rotation on floor, where Dack excels the most.
"I love floor," Dack said. "I just feel really loose and happy and I like dancing to the music...I did dance when I was younger, so it's just second nature I guess."
Like her other four routines, Dack's performance on floor was near perfect and earned a score of 9.650, tied for the highest at the section meet. That mark also pushed her all-around total to 38.100 to lift Dack past her goal, secure the Section 1AA all-around title by more than a point and a spot in this the Class AA state all-around competition at 6 p.m. Saturday at Champlin Park High School.
"It's her favorite event, I think," Northfield coach Leanne Fricke said. "It's my favorite event of hers for sure. She's a great gymnast, really coachable and really fun to work with. Her floor routine, everyone stops to watch it. It's amazing."
She also tied for first Saturday on vault, posted the best score of the meet on the uneven bars by nearly four-tenths of a point and notched the third-best score on the balance beam.
Dack's eye-catching ability was on display all season. After an offseason in which gym availability was sparse, Fricke expected the Raiders to show up to the first official day of practice this winter with a considerable amount of rust to knock off.
Right away, however, Dack was close to midseason form.
"There's a lot of girls that have natural talent and Adi is one of those," Fricke said. "She's very driven in the fact that even with COVID we couldn't be in the gym and at home she works as hard as she can conditioning her body to make sure she's ready to do anything. When she came in this year, I was shocked. There was no — she jumped right in. She was really focused on her senior year and doing her very best. You couldn't ask for a better gymnast."
Dack said she worked out every day at home throughout the offseason, with the singular thought that if there was a high school gymnastics season, she wanted to make the most of it.
That determination was borne out of a desire to improve on last season's 12th-place finish at the state all-around competition, and because her senior season was set to be her first back in the Northfield Gymnastics Club since the 2017-18 campaign. The Raiders practiced out of an abandoned K-Mart and competed on the road two season ago, and then last season acted as part-time residents at the Farmington Gymnastics Club.
"It was awesome," Dack said about claiming a section all-around title in her home gym. "I was thinking about that earlier today, about having my senior section meet in my childhood gym. It feels great."
Moving forward to Saturday's Class AA state meet at Champlin Park High School, Dack has shown the ability to contend for hardware at the state level.
Her score of 38.100 in the section competition is tied for the best in the state with Forest Lake's Claire O'Gorman, who won the Section 7AA all-around title.
"I don't want to put too much pressure on myself," Dack said. "I just want to have fun because it's going to be the last meet."
"She's definitely one of the top gymnasts in the state," Fricke said. "If she has a performance like that she definitely has the ability to be on top. Obviously I hope she repeats a performance like this, but in gymnastics it is really hard. Just the slightest error can cost you a meet, but if she goes into like today I think she has a great chance to be on the podium for all-around."
Raiders finish 3rd
Helped by Dack's all-around victory, Northfield was able to finish third as a team at Saturday's Section 1AA meet. Owatonna claimed the team title with a score of 146.450, Farmington snagged second with a 145.550, Northfield slotted into third with a 143.325 and Rosemount finished fourth with a 140.000 in the eight-team section.
Northfield junior Sidney Petersen soared to a sixth-place finish in the all-around in her first meet competing in all four rotations this season. Petersen, typically an all-around stalwart for the Raiders, has battled injuries all season and did not practice at all in the two weeks leading up to the section competition with an ankle injury.
She still finished 13th on bars, 24th on beam, 10th on floor and 11th on vault.
"She came back tonight and obviously had a really nice floor routine," Fricke said. "Tonight was her first night vaulting for us all season, so that was amazing."
Other top 20 finishes for Northfield included senior Tori Kilanowski (13th) and junior Jolee Harris (14th) on vault, freshman Larissa Dominguez (ninth) and freshman Paige Mier (12th) on bars, Harris (10th) and Mier (17th) on beam, and Harris (15th) on floor. Harris notched a 21st-place all-around finish despite not competing on the uneven bars.