There was plenty of reason to celebrate Saturday night for the Northfield boys hockey team.
Another shutout, two crucial points in the Big 9 Conference title race and a comfortable win that reinforces the Raiders as one of the more talented teams in southern Minnesota.
Perhaps most importantly, though, Saturday's 4-0 victory against Owatonna at Northfield Ice Arena meant a season sweep of the Huskies, something the Raiders haven't accomplished since the 2015-16 season.
"Owatonna and Northfield have had some good rivalries. I feel like Owatonna has just been a little ahead and had a little notch up on us the last couple years. It's good to sweep them in the fashion that we did."
Sophomore forward Cayden Monson added: "Owatonna's always been one of my least favorite teams, so it's really nice to sweep them this year. Especially after last year, where they beat us twice."
Monson helped Northfield leave no doubt in the season sweep, which also included a 6-2 win Jan. 13 in Owatonna.
In those wins, Monson and his linemates — senior Spencer Klotz and sophomore Kamden Kaiser — scored eight of the 10 goals, including all four in Saturday's win.
"I think we just really work well together and find a way to get the puck in the back of the net," Kaiser said.
Saturday, Monson scored on the power play with assists from Klotz and junior defenseman Michael Fossum to push the Raiders in front 1-0 with 3 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first period.
In the second period, Klotz scored twice — including a tally with eight seconds left — while Kaiser added a goal. The top-line trio combined for four of the five assists on the three second-period goals.
"Spencer's goal at the end of the period was really big," Northfield coach Mike Luckraft said. "You go up 4-0, now you can change your style a little bit and play smarter at the blue line."
Those three started the season playing on Northfield's top line and quickly started to overwhelm opponents. For a brief stretch around the holidays, Luckraft broke the trio up hoping to sprinkle their scoring magic across multiple lines.
The trio rejoined forces to start 2022, during which the Raiders have gone 8-2-1 and are averaging more than five goals a game.
That starts with the top line, which has combined for 58 goals and 135 assists in 19 games this season.
"Spencer's got 64 points and it's just glaring," Luckraft said. "For a guy his size, he's capable of utilizing his body, but he's also got great hands and is a very forward thinker. He anticipates so well to make sure he gets himself in a position to make plays without boxing himself in the corner. Kam and Cayden are really good compliments to that. Kam is big, physical and can just absorb a lot. Monson's got skill, he's got hands and he's a playmaker. That's kind of a unique blend of three different guys and two of them are sophomores , so hurray for us."
Conference implications
Aside from the rivalry, Saturday's win was also vital for the two points it provided to Northfield in the Big 9 standings.
Owatonna entered the night on a five-game winning streak, including a 4-3 win against title contender Rochester Mayo on Thursday.
After the weekend's games, the Raiders sit atop the conference standings with 29 points, ahead of Mankato East (23), Rochester Mayo (22), Rochester Century (21) and Owatonna (21).
Northfield has two-point games remaining against Mankato East, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall and Mankato West, plus a four-point game against Austin. That's 12 points left for the Raiders to add to their total.
Mankato East, meanwhile, also has 12 potential points remaining, while Rochester Mayo has a whopping 18 points still on the board. Rochester Century has 12 potential points left, while Owatonna has 10.
"The conference is still one of our first goals," Luckraft said. "That's still in tact and we kind of control our own destiny there."