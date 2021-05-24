The Raiders advanced in the Section 1AA tournament Monday afternoon at home and were never in any danger of not surviving the the first round.
Sixth-seeded Northfield lost a total of four games across the seven matches against an undermanned 11th-seeded Albert Lea squad. Ryan Will (No. 1 singles), Pascal Cogan (No. 2 singles), Oden Hoff (No. 4 singles), and Grant Bouvin and Felix Hanifl (No. 2 doubles) all won 6-0, 6-0.
Anthony Amy-Roe (No. 3 singles), and Jackson Hessian and Joe Grant (No. 3 doubles) both won by 6-1, 6-0 score lines, while the No. 1 doubles duo of Soren Richardson and Tate Sand claimed a 6-1, 6-1 victory.
Northfield advances to the Section 1AA quarterfinals Tuesday at third-seeded Lakeville South. The two teams did not play this season. The winner of that match advances to Thursday's semifinals against the winner of second-seeded Rochester Century and seventh-seeded Rochester John Marshall at the high seed. A potential championship match is scheduled for Friday afternoon at the highest remaining seed.
Then, the individual tournament starts Tuesday, June 1, with Northfield set to play the first day in subsection three with players from Lakeville South and Winona. Each team enters two singles players and two doubles teams into the into the section tournament. Players that advance from the subsection play Thursday, June 3 at the Rochester Outdoor Tennis Center in the final day of the Section 1AA individual tournament.