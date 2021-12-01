The Northfield boys hockey team opened its season Tuesday night with a 4-2 loss at Farmington.
The Tigers (1-0) led 2-1 after the first period, with the one goal for Northfield coming courtesy of Kamden Kaiser on the power play. He was helped by assists from Spencer Klotz and Gabe Sawyer.
Farmington then stretched its lead to 4-1 with a pair of goals seven seconds apart five minutes into the third period, before the Raiders scored the second goal via Cullen Merritt off an assist from Klotz with 3:08 to play.
Northfield was outshot 29-12, with goalie Keaton Walock making 25 saves. The Raiders converted on their only power-play opportunity while also killing off the only power play for the Tigers.
The Raiders next play Friday night at home at Thief River Falls (0-3), before hosting Faribault (1-1) on Saturday afternoon.