More than anything, Saturday brought a sense of relief.
After a season of stress, which was amplified in the last few weeks, Northfield boys hockey senior Carson VanZuilen broke the program’s points record in Saturday’s 7-1 win at Rochester Century in the final game of the regular season.
After the locker room celebrations, a greater sense of relief and emotions arrived when he walked into the lobby of the Rochester Recreation Center and spotted the relatives who were able to be in attendance.
“It was a pretty special moment after the game to have a couple family members there,” VanZuilen said. “Just going out and seeing them in the lobby, it’s definitely emotional for sure, but it was a pretty special moment after the game Saturday.”
Carson’s mom, Jessica, and younger brother, Mason, know better than anyone how grueling the journey was to break the record.
Beyond the stress of trying to eclipse Jake Ebenak’s career mark of 201 points in a shortened senior season, Carson played his final two seasons weighed down by the death of his father, Chad, who died on Feb. 24, 2019 — three days after Carson’s sophomore season ended in the section playoffs.
The next season, his junior campaign, was an emotional battle.
“Coming in as a junior that was still a very fresh thing,” Northfield coach Mike Luckraft said. “There were times when he would get frustrated because the team wasn’t winning or he wasn’t producing points. He wanted to do more.”
“Ever since then, there’s been ups and downs obviously,” VanZuilen said. “Every day for a while there was rough, but I’m finally at a place where — it’s not easy, but it gets a little easier every day.”
Consistent production
In all his years of coaching, Luckraft said he’s never met a player so determined to burst onto the varsity team as a freshman.
Even with that outward bravado, VanZuilen said his inner confidence was much more subdued.
“I didn’t really have the confidence,” VanZuilen said.
Part of the reason for those early nerves, and also the biggest factor in his quick assimilation to varsity hockey, was where Luckraft placed the freshman in the lineup — on the top forward line alongside senior Jacob Halvorson and junior Devon Jirik, who both logged heavy minutes in the previous year’s state tournament.
“Those guys made it so easy and we played so well together,” VanZuilen said. “It didn’t take long before I felt pretty comfortable being up there and those guys made it so easy. It was awesome and I had a great freshman year.”
That trio all tied for the team lead that season with 21 goals, and each finished with more than 40 points.
That season announced VanZuilen’s arrival as one of the most dangerous offensive players in southern Minnesota. His legend continued to grow after Halvorson and Jirik graduated, and VanZuilen’s scoring production never wavered.
“He’s such a consistent player,” Luckraft said. “Every year he’ll score 50 points and lead us regardless of who we were as a team."
He finished with 52 points as a freshman, a career-high 55 as a sophomore, 53 as a junior and 40 so far as a senior in only 18 games.
Counting the postseason, VanZuilen has averaged at least two points a game in each of his four seasons, topped by his senior season average of 2.22 when he desperately needed each point to break the program points record.
“He’s always playing against the other team’s top line and their best defensemen," Luckraft said. "For him to play through that and continue to produce at that consistency shows a lot about him as a player.”
Chasing the record
By VanZuilen’s own lofty standards, he started his senior season in a slump. After five-point night in a chaotic 5-5 tie against Dodge County in the first game of the season, VanZuilen tallied only two points in his next three games.
That mini-slump combined with a shortened 18-game schedule erased any thought for VanZuilen to break the program record.
Then, he caught fire, and after he scored every goal in a 3-2 win against Owatonna on March 4, he was suddenly back within striking distance of the record with four regular-season games remaining.
“After that was definitely when the stress started to turn up a little bit more,” VanZuilen said.
He scored Northfield’s only goal in a 5-1 loss two days later in a rematch with Owatonna and finished with just one assist in a 5-1 win against Winona two days after that.
With only two games remaining in the regular season, VanZuilen was five points away from tying the record and six away from breaking it.
After a three-point game at Faribault, he entered Saturday’s regular-season finale at Rochester Century two points away from tying the record.
He scored 45 seconds into the game, and again early in the second period to tie the record. Then, 8 minutes, 32 seconds into the second period, he picked up an assist on a goal from senior Josh Kruger for point No. 202, before an additional third-period goal pushed him to 203 overall points.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever been more happy to see a puck go in the net, and I didn’t even score,” VanZuilen said. “It was definitely good, and after that it felt like I could just play and not have to worry about anything. And we got the win, too, so that was good.”
“I think his comment was that was the most relieving third period he’s ever had,” Luckraft said. “He’s been thinking about it for a long time and it’s such a big accomplishment to break a record from 35 years ago.”
'A lot of maturity'
While VanZuilen opened his senior season in a slump, the Raiders scored goals by the bucket.
In particular, the line of junior Spencer Klotz, senior Will Tidona and freshman Cayden Monson racked up multiple goals each game and the trio finished with the most, third-most and fourth-most points on the team this season. Klotz’ point total of 46 beat VanZuilen’s total of 40.
Luckraft said VanZuilen never voiced any desire for the lines to be reshuffled.
“I couldn’t be happier with the way he really accepted where he is and knowing he’s a top player,” Luckraft said. “Spencer’s line has really gelled together and thrived, and Carson never went to ask for a line change or ask for anything other than continued success for the team. That showed a lot of maturity.”
That type of maturity was part of the reason VanZuilen was voted a captain by his teammates and coaches when he was still just a sophomore — a role VanZuilen said he was honored to accept even if he wasn’t entirely ready for a leadership position alongside seniors Devon Jirik and Zach Marvin.
His third season as a captain in 2021 has been the best, according to VanZuilen. He’s been better about establishing a dialogue with each of his teammates to either congratulate them on a good game or pick them up after a bad day.
“For me, I just realized it was the last ride and we only had 18 games of this, so you might as well make it enjoyable not only for yourself, but for the future of the team, too,” VanZuilen said. “It’s been shorter, but it’s been one of my most fun years of hockey for sure, both on and off the ice with the guys even if we’re limited to what we can do because of the pandemic.”
In many ways, VanZuilen is attempting to pay back a debt he feels he owes to his teammates, even if they aren’t aware.
In the past two years since his father died, VanZuilen said the one positive constant in his life has been the ability to play hockey, and the human connection the sport delivers.
One of the strongest symbols of light in the aftermath was the entirety of the Northfield boys and girls hockey teams showing up to his father’s funeral with Northfield hockey jerseys draped across their backs.
“The boys helped so much,” VanZuilen said. “Hockey is a huge, huge relief for me personally. Just going to the rink every day and being with the guys, it helps me out so much. My mom, too, and my brother and all my other close family friends have been really important to me the past couple years. Hockey’s been huge for me to get away from some of those bad days by going to the rink with the guys and just having fun.”