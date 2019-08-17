DASSEL — In the first seven plate appearances of Saturday afternoon's Class B state tournament game, the Dundas Dukes roped six hits. The one non-hit was a sacrifice fly by Tyler Jones to drive in a run as part of a three-run top of the first inning.
In the end, Dundas mashed 17 hits to fuel a 10-0 eight-inning victory against the Coon Rapids Redbirds in the opening, single-elimination round of the state tournament in Dassel.
"We're seeing the ball well as a team, we're putting good swings on the ball and our top of the order, Haydn (Lanoue) and Carson (Jones) really set the tone," Dundas' Nate Van Roekel said. "Once you start getting into the bullpen the hits keep piling up."
Van Roekel smashed an RBI double off the wall in that first inning, before he did the same thing in the top of the second, in which the Dukes stacked up another three runs. Overall, eight of nine batters for Dundas recorded a hit, while all nine reached base at least once in one manner or other.
Combined with a 13-0 victory against Hampton to close the Section 1B playoffs, the Dukes have now scored 23 runs and recorded 32 hits in their last 15 innings of baseball.
"This season's a grind," Van Roekel said. "I think when playoffs start everyone gets that fresh start with that focus. When you're playing 25, 30 games, you do take at-bats off. When it comes to playoff time you're really locked in."
All that offense made it a rather stress-free outing for Dundas starting pitcher Todd Mathison, who eased through seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits, striking out eight and walking none. Alec Holcomb then pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning to account for the final frame.
"Pitching with a lead that early, it just allows you to attack the zone a little bit more and play with some pitches," Mathison said.
Coon Rapids starting pitcher Brandon Woznak entered the state tournament with a 7-2 record and a 2.10 ERA in 15 appearances.
He lasted 1 2/3 innings Saturday and was charged with six runs on 10 hits, four of which were doubles. In addition to Van Roekel's two-baggers, Carson Jones and Jon Bishop both doubled against Woznak. Haydn Lanoue finished with four hits out of the leadoff spot, Bishop picked up three hits and a walk and Tyler Jones added a pair of singles and a couple walks.
All together, that was more than enough to advance the Dukes into the second weekend of the state tournament — in which the format switches to double elimination — for the third consecutive year.
Dundas will play the winner of Sunday's game between Cold Spring and Victoria at 4:30 p.m. next Saturday in Dassel.
"When you get to the state playoffs you're going to see some really good pitching," Van Roekel said. "When you get to the double-elimination (games), if you face a tough guy at least you get a second chance. It brings out the depth of your team by being in that double elimination and playing multiple games in a weekend."