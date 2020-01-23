The Northfield wrestling team continued its torrid streak through the Big 9 Conference on Thursday night in Rochester, where it surged past Rochester Mayo 48-22 and Winona 42-18.
Sophomore Beau Murphy (113-pound weight class), sophomore Jake Messner (126), junior Sam Holman (138), senior Drew Woodley (145), Jayce Barron (160) and senior Jack Holman (182) all finished 2-0.
The wins improve the Raiders to 8-0 in the Big 9 Conference, where they're tied with Faribault for first. The Falcons, who are also 8-0 in the Big 9, are slated to host the Raiders Jan. 30 in a dual match that could decide the conference title.
Before that, Northfield will travel Saturday to compete in the Lake City Invitational.
Raiders maul Spartans
With four goals in the first four minutes, Northfield girls hockey wasted little time Thursday night at the Graham Arena in Rochester in asserting itself over Rochester Mayo (4-13, 3-10 Big 9 Conference) in what eventually turned into a 9-2 victory.
The Raiders (14-7, 10-0) ended the first period with a 5-1 advantage before entering the second intermission with a 9-2 edge. Both teams didn't score in the third period, which was played with a running clock.
Freshman forward Ayla Puppe recorded a five-point game with two goals and three assists, junior forward Jessica Boland paired two goals with two assists, freshman forward Ava Stanchina tallied a goal and two assists, and junior defender/forward Payton Fox dished out three assists.
Also helping the Raiders were sophomore defender Cambria Monson (two goals), junior forward Marta Sorenson (one goal), junior forward Rachel Braun (one goal) and senior forward Audrey Pagel (one assist).
Maggie Malecha stopped 11 of 13 shots to record the win. Northfield is back on the ice Friday night at Mankato East/Loyala at the Mankato All Seasons Arena.