Led by Rich Kleber’s spectacular performances in four events, 10 Raider athletes have qualified to compete at this weekend’s state track and field championship meet. The Northfield girls and boys track teams finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in their 16-team fields at last week’s Region 1AA meet at Carleton College.
Kleber won the 100-meter dash and the triple jump, finished a close second in the 200, and made up a lot of ground of the final leg of the 400-meter relay to enable his team to qualify for the state meet.
Kleber’s performances in each of his three individual events were as good as any in the state this year. In the triple jump, his 45 foot, 2 inch leap was seven inches better than Red Wing’s Steve Alms could manage. Alms tied Kleber at the conference meet, but Kleber’s 45-4 jump earlier this year stands as the state’s best.
In the sprints, Kleber dueled with Jason Bruce of Burnsville. Entering the meet, Bruce has the state’s best 100-meter time at 10.76, while Kleber was not ranked. But Kleber managed a 10.7 at Carleton, while Bruce could do no better than 10.9.
Before last weekend, Bruce and Kleber were ranked second and third, respectively, in the state in the 200, with times of 21.88 and 21.89. But Kleber recorded a 21.7 in the preliminaries to post the state’s best time of the year. In the finals, however, Bruce equaled that time, while Kleber slipped a bit and was clocked in 21.8. Kleber’s explosive anchor leg in the 400 (relay) didn’t quire carry Northfield to first place, but it did set a school record of 43.6 and enabled the relay team of Kleber, Steve Mathre, Dave Swan and Rich Falck to qualify for the state meet.
The only event the boys qualified in that did not involve Kleber was the 1,600. Ninth-grader Dan Casper posted a school-record 4:22.3 to meet the state standard, despite his fourth-place finish in an unusually strong field.
Region 1AA featured the state’s toughest competition on the boys side this year, as Apple Valley and Winona are ranked first and second in Minnesota, while John Marshall is ranked ninth. Northfield finished only six points behind (John) Marshall, with Kleber accounting for almost all the Raider scoring.
Coach’s comments
Rich Kleber’s performance was remarkable — two region records, two firsts, one second and a great anchor leg in the 400 relay.