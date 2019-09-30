Sophomore Lars Prestemon, a 2018 Northfield High School graduate, threw five touchdown passes to four different receivers to lead the St. Olaf College football team to a 48-26 victory over Augsburg University on Saturday afternoon at Edor Nelson Field on the Auggies' homecoming.
Prestemon threw four of his five touchdown passes in the first half to help St. Olaf (4-0, 2-0 MIAC) to a 28-6 lead at the half. First year Siegel Howard III ran for a pair of touchdowns in the second half as the Oles defeated Augsburg (1-3, 0-2 MIAC) for the third-straight season and posted their highest point total since last season's 49-14 season-opening victory at Crown.
After throwing four touchdown passes in his first three collegiate starts, Prestemon was 13-for-19 for 280 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions while not being sacked on the afternoon. Before Saturday, the last Ole to throw five touchdowns in a game was Dan Dobson on Sept. 29, 2012 at Saint John's. Four of the sophomore's five touchdowns went for at least 32 yards, as St. Olaf amassed 469 yards of total offense in the win.
Sophomore tight end Isaac Coutier caught the first two touchdowns of his career as part of a three-catch, 102-yard performance, while senior Gonzalo Pirela, junior Caleb Golberg and sophomore Gabe Alada also hauled in touchdowns from Prestemon.
Junior Khayleb Willis, NCAA Division III's leading rusher entering the game, gained 80 yards on 25 carries. Howard III added 48 yards on 10 attempts and Prestemon recorded 36 yards on five rushes as St. Olaf ran for 189 yards on the afternoon.
Prestemon did most of his damage in the opening half, going 9-for-13 for 208 yards and four touchdowns before the break. The sophomore connected with Alada for a 32-yard touchdown with 3:33 left in the opening quarter to start the scoring on a third-and-20 play after the Oles started in Augsburg territory after recovering a punt that hit an Auggie.
Junior Jordan Bartholomew blocked an Augsburg field goal on the second-to-last play of the opening quarter and, two plays later, Prestemon hit a streaking Coutier up the seam for a 76-yard catch-and-run to double St. Olaf's lead to 14-0 on the first play of the second quarter.
After the defense forced a three-and-out, the Oles needed just two plays to stretch their lead to 21-0 with 11:58 remaining in the half. Howard III ran for 13 yards on the first play of the drive before Prestemon found a wide-open Golberg for a 35-yard touchdown, St. Olaf's third touchdown in 6:35 of game time.
St. Olaf put together a nine-play, 72-yard drive capped by an 18-yard strike from Prestemon to Coutier with just 42 seconds remaining in the half.
Sophomore Brandon Foster, also a 2018 NHS graduate had five tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery and was named the MIAC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
The Oles were 8-for-13 (61.5 pct.) on third down in the game while the Auggies were 4-for-14 (28.6 pct.). Augsburg committed 14 penalties for 101 yards on the afternoon.
St. Olaf hosts Hamline on Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. at Klein Field at Manitou.
Knights fall to St. John's
The Carleton College football team was unable to match the fast start by No. 4 ranked Saint John's University and dropped a 56-10 result at Laird Stadium.
The Knights (2-2, 0-2 MIAC) had multiple chances to add to their point total but missed one field goal and turned the ball two other times on downs in Saint John's (3-0, 2-0 MIAC) territory.
Carleton quarterback Jonathan Singleton ran it in from eight yards out with 2:07 remaining before halftime for the Knights' touchdown. He finished the day 31-of-56 for 230 passing yards and rushed for a team-high 47 yards.
The Knights ran more offensive plays than Saint John's (76-64) and easily surpassed the combined rushing total that the Johnnies had allowed over their first two games.
Rookie Trent Ramirez completed the scoring for Carleton when he drilled a 42-yard field goal with 10:49 in the third quarter. That was his first field goal attempt of the season, and it ends up as the longest make in the MIAC this season and the longest by a Knight since Brandt Davis hit a 42-yarder against St. Olaf College on Oct. 22, 2016.
Emanual Williams led the Carleton receiving corps with seven grabs for 85 yards. Mack Journell added six catches for 81 yards.
Carleton travels to face Bethel University on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 1:00 p.m. The Royals entered the week ranked No. 8 in the country and survived a late rally to hold off Gustavus Adolphus 35-33.