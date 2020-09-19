Coming off the first loss of the season and entering a game in which his team was heavily favored to win, Northfield girls soccer coach Sebastian Burset decided to shake things up.
So, Friday night's 14-1 victory against Faribault featured a handful of players in new positions.
After a 3-1 loss at Rochester Century two days before, and a 0-0 draw at Mankato East the weekend prior, Burset thought his offense needed a jumpstart. That meant moving senior Mya Wesling — the team's primary defensive midfielder for much of this season — into the center forward's position of the team's formation.
Replacing her at defensive midfielder Friday were a combination of sophomore Grace Dickerson and senior Anna Tritch, who both had played solely as defenders this season.
"Trying to see if we can find somebody else to help us in the defensive middle and see if we can load up a little bit more on the attacking part of the game," Burset said. "It was an opportunity for us to see and have a little time to train them and try them there. There’s still some work to do there.”
While the scoreline was lopsided from the start (the Raiders scored four times in the first 10 minutes), the performance still left something to be desired for Burset.
Most of the goal production was generated from long balls over the top of Faribault's defense that Northfield's speedy forward were able to run down. That resulted in an eye-popping eight goals for sophomore forward Ava Stanchina, while Wesling scored twice and created an own goal, Dickerson looped in a goal from 30 yards out and Evelyn Salgado added her third goal of the season.
"I think we should have played better," Burset said. "Not so much scoring more, but doing better controlling the ball and passing. We have fast forwards that can make runs and shoot, but honestly I wanted them to control the ball a little bit better, not give balls away and slow down the game.”
In the first game with players in new roles, that was partially to be expected, Burset said.
Moving forward to Tuesday's game at Red Wing, however, he's hoping his team is a little sharper in their new roles.