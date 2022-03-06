Editor's note: More in-depth stories on the state wrestling tournament will be published Monday.

A pair of Northfield wrestlers stepped onto the championship stage Saturday night at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul at the Class AAA individual state wrestling championships.

By the end of the night, freshman Ella Pagel was standing atop the podium in the 165-pound weight class, while senior Jake Messner stepped up the second spot on the podium in the 138-pound weight class.

Pagel — who won by fall in the semifinals Saturday afternoon — left the championship's first period tied 0-0 with Cambridge-Isanti's Kami Senlycki. In the second period, Pagel started on top and eventually flipped Senlycki onto her back to win by fall 48 seconds into the second period.

Pagel is the first individual champion for the Raiders since Trayton Anderson in 2019.

In the boys 138-pound final, second-seeded Jake Messner faced off with Blaine's Luke Studer, the No. 1 seed in the bracket. After a scoreless first period, Messner took a 4-2 lead at the end of the second period thanks to a takedown with less than five seconds remaining. Messner was working Studer onto his back, but the period expired before back points could be rewarded.

In the third period, Studer used and escape and a takedown to take a 5-4 lead with 1:21 remaining. Messner was unable to escape, but nearly notched a reversal in the dying seconds before time expired in the third period.

Messner is Northfield's highest individual finisher at state since Anderson's title and Drew Woodley's second-place finish in 2019.

