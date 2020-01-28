At first glance, Marcus Hauck might not appear like such a big threat to opponents.
Standing at what Northfield boys swimming and diving coach estimates might be 5-foot-6, the Northfield senior stands out more for his lack of height in a sport typically dominated by long limbs and lengthy torsos.
On second glance, though, when opponents might glance at the name “Hauck” written across his cap, and connect the dots toward his father, Bob Hauck, and grandfather, Dave Hauck, the expectations begin to swell.
“They definitely expect some stuff,” Marcus said. “My coaches and teammates will joke with my about my dad, and he was such an accomplished swimmer, but I kind of like having that Hauck on the side of my cap. People know that’s Bob Hauck’s son. I’m OK with that, and I like the extra pressure it puts on me.”
Bob was a Gator himself, and was named an All-American in 1982 while setting a school record in the 100-yard backstroke that still stands today. He now coaches at St. Olaf, where Dave was also the men’s swimming and diving coach for 44 years and the women’s coach for another 27. That’s in addition to Hauck’s two twin sisters, Signe and Tatum, who wrapped up their high school swimming careers in the fall.
The size stereotypically associated with swimmers hasn’t ran in the family, either.
“His dad might have been a shade taller, but he wasn’t really big by swimming standards,” Davis said. “He did it through work ethic, heart and desire, and good stroke technique, which is what Marcus has been doing. You put a big engine and a big passion into a small body that pays attention to details and you can do a lot. He’s accomplished a ton, and we’re hoping in the next four or five weeks he can accomplish a bit more.”
Marcus is nearing the end of a high school career that’s spanned some of the most successful teams in program history. After starting as a seventh-grader, Hauck was an early contributor to the varsity team. As a freshman, he became a varsity regular, before he transformed into a staple of the team’s lineup over the last three years.
During that time, Northfield finished third in back-to-back Class A True Team state championships, claimed second at the MSHSL Class A state championships and won three consecutive Section 1A titles in both the championship and true team formats.
“I’d say my most memorable moment was getting second at state last year,” Hauck said. “That was a goal we had set as a team, and honestly the goals you accomplish as a team I find to be more rewarding than the ones you accomplish yourself. You can cherish the moment together.”
Hauck was part of a 200 medley relay team that set a school record last year, and he’s still aiming to knock off his father’s mark in the 100 backstroke. Right now, he’s about two seconds off, but after a full taper he thinks he’ll be close.
Breaking that record is a goal, and the target time coincidentally aligns closely with the mark needed to automatically qualify for state in the event, which is another individual goal.
Life underwater
So, what allows Hauck to keep up with bigger and faster competition and speed to these types of times? He’s essentially swimming an entirely different race.
While the rest of the field spends the majority of their time chopping through the surface of the water, Hauck elects to spend as much as the race as legally allowed underneath the surface, where he can move more quickly.
“He’s made that a weapon,” Davis said. “Underwater it doesn’t matter what your size is. A 5-foot-4 kid is going to beat a 6-foot-5 kid all day long if he can use his underwaters.”
By rule, a swimmer has to emerge to the surface after the first 15 meters of the 25-yard pool. Until that point, though, a swimmer can remain underwater as long as he wants.
“My dad was a swimmer here and in college, and he instilled in me the importance of underwaters,” Hauck said. “I’m not the tallest guy, so utilizing those underwaters helps me stay up with all the bigger dudes that can swim fast under the water. I really try and extend my underwaters as much as I can and work on my breath control.”
The trick, Hauck says, is to utilize your entire body except for your head, which should remain still to prevent drag.
“A lot of people get caught in thinking you should just use your legs, but actually you really use every part of your body except for your head,” Hauck said. “You’re undulating your whole body. I just try to kick as hard as I can, and you can listen to the water as it goes by your ears to tell how fast you’re going. I can tell if I’m slowing down so I can pop up and get ready to start swimming.”
Saying goodbye
Hauck only has one more opportunity to show off that underwater burst at home, since Thursday’s dual meet against Albert Lea will be the final home event of the year before the Gators start their postseason docket.
In addition to Hauck, seniors Erik Larson, Bryce Malecha, Jose Gonzalez-Ramirez, Cavan Blandin and Alex Dell will all be swimming in their final home meets as well.
“I think the emotion will hit in when they do the ceremony where our parents come down,” Hauck said. “It’s going to be pretty sad because I’ve had a pretty fun and enjoyable career on the team and on the high school team. It’s going to be sad to realize I’m not going to be with all these boys a couple weeks from now, but it’s also pretty exciting, too, because it also symbolizes my new beginning onto college.”
Like Hauck, the rest of the six seniors helped Northfield achieve the great heights it has over the past few years, as well as usher the program into Class AA this year.
Together, they’ll try and help the Gators compete for a Big 9 Conference championship Feb. 5-6 and then at the Section 1AA championships Feb. 20-21, before a potential trip to the Class AA state championships Feb. 27-29.
“You can’t help but follow them and have a deep connection with them,” Davis said about the senior class. “Watching Dillon and Bryce and Cavan and Marcus and Jose and Alex, those six guys have been a major part of our program for the last four or five years. It’s different than saying goodbye to the 10 guys last year, but those six guys I just named are all very talented, so saying goodbye to them Thursday is very tough. It’s a smaller class, but it’s just loaded with talent.”