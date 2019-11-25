It'll be an adjustment for the trio of captains leading the Northfield boys basketball team.
Two of them, senior forward Nick Touchette and junior guard Kip Schetnan, are among the five varsity returners for the Raiders but are stepping into leadership roles for the first time, while senior forward Daniel Monaghan was tabbed as a captain despite his relative inexperience on the varsity level.
“I’ve never really been on varsity and a lot of these players have, so trying to lead them even though I haven’t been on varsity is a bit of a challenge," Monaghan said. "I’m just excited to lead these guys out on the court this season.”
Touchette was a role player off the bench a year ago, while Schetnan was a starter but surrounded by four seniors in the starting lineup and on a team last season with seven seniors. Now, he's the leader.
“It’s different, especially for me," Schetnan said. "I’ve always been the young guy, and now taking that role — it’s been fun, but it’s difficult at times.”
Not only will Schetnan be the subject of a large portion of the attention from his teammates, he'll likely grab most of the eyeballs on the opposition since he's the one returning starter and was one of the top scorers a year ago for Northfield.
Now, on a team without the length or height that's been synonymous with the Raiders over the past few seasons, Schetnan and his teammates will rely on their ability to knock down shots from behind the arc offensively and hope to utilize what's emerged as a quicker team on both ends of the court in the early parts of practice.
With that new personnel comes a new offensive system installed by a new coach in Ryan Driscoll, who was previously an assistant for the team.
“A lot of our guys on our team are really quick, so it’s not going to be tough to get used to," Touchette said. "It’s just good to play how we know we can play, because we have a lot of quick guys.“
Of course, part of capitalizing on that quickness involves a heightened level of fitness, which doesn't come easy.
“It’s tough," Touchette joked about the conditioning. "It’s really tough.”
“We haven’t really done much," Schetnan added, "but (Thursday) was our first day of actual conditioning and that was hard.”
That will be on display for the first time this year during the season-opener Dec. 5 at Apple Valley before Northfield plays its home opener the next night against Red Wing.
While what's transpiring on the court might look a bit foreign to those in attendance given the new players executing a different system, it feels relatively normal to the Raiders.
“A lot of us have been playing together for a while, so it’s not really a new group," Touchette said. "It’s just playing more with the guys we’ve already been playing with.”