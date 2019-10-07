boys soccer bracket

Northfield earned the No. 3 seed in the Section 1AA tournament after finishing with a 3-0-1 record against section competition in the regular season. (Photo courtesy of mshsl.com)

 By MICHAEL HUGHES mhughes@northfieldnews.com

In a new section, Northfield boys soccer will likely have to go through some familiar faces to reach a potential section final Oct. 5.

It starts Tuesday night (check northfieldnews.com for the result), in a match between third-seeded Northfield and sixth-seeded Rochester Century. When the two teams met in the regular season, the Raiders came away with a 2-1 overtime victory in Rochester, with junior Griffin Regnier tallying both goals.

Then, Northfield would likely travel to second-seeded Rochester Mayo in Thursday's semifinals. The Raiders and Spartans played to a 1-1 draw in the regular season, and Rochester Mayo earned the No. 2 seed ahead of Northfield despite lower marks in terms of overall record, finish in the Big 9 Conference and the Quality Rankings Formula put out by minnesotascores.com.

Other Big 9 teams in the field include Owatonna and Rochester John Marshall, both of which the Raiders defeated on the road in the regular season.

SECTION 1AA AT A GLANCE

No. 1 Farmington

Record: 11-4-1

Section record: 5-0-1

QRF ranking: No. 14

Last five matches: 4-0-1

Goal differential: +24

No. 2 Rochester Mayo

Record: 7-4-5

Section record: 4-0-3

QRF ranking: No. 26

Last five matches: 2-0-3

Goal differential: +19

No. 3 Northfield

Record: 10-1-2

Section record: 3-0-1

QRF ranking: No. 20

Last five matches: 2-1-2

Goal differential: +28

No. 4 Lakeville South

Record: 7-4-5

Section record: 1-3

QRF ranking: No. 28

Last five matches: 3-2

Goal differential: 0

No. 5 Owatonna

Record: 7-5-4

Section record: 1-3-2

QRF ranking: No. 35

Last five matches: 3-2

Goal differential: +8

No. 6 Rochester Century

Record: 7-8-1

Section record: 2-4-1

QRF ranking: No. 36

Last five matches: 2-3

Goal differential: +5

No. 7 New Prague

Record: 5-11

Section record: 1-2

QRF ranking: No. 48

Last five matches: 2-3

Goal differential: -20

No. 8 Rochester John Marshall

Record: 1-10-2

Section record: 1-9-1

QRF ranking: No. 62

Last five matches: 0-4-1

Goal differential: -26

Reach Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106. Follow him on Twitter @NFNSports. 

©Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments