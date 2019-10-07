In a new section, Northfield boys soccer will likely have to go through some familiar faces to reach a potential section final Oct. 5.
It starts Tuesday night (check northfieldnews.com for the result), in a match between third-seeded Northfield and sixth-seeded Rochester Century. When the two teams met in the regular season, the Raiders came away with a 2-1 overtime victory in Rochester, with junior Griffin Regnier tallying both goals.
Then, Northfield would likely travel to second-seeded Rochester Mayo in Thursday's semifinals. The Raiders and Spartans played to a 1-1 draw in the regular season, and Rochester Mayo earned the No. 2 seed ahead of Northfield despite lower marks in terms of overall record, finish in the Big 9 Conference and the Quality Rankings Formula put out by minnesotascores.com.
Other Big 9 teams in the field include Owatonna and Rochester John Marshall, both of which the Raiders defeated on the road in the regular season.
SECTION 1AA AT A GLANCE
No. 1 Farmington
Record: 11-4-1
Section record: 5-0-1
QRF ranking: No. 14
Last five matches: 4-0-1
Goal differential: +24
No. 2 Rochester Mayo
Record: 7-4-5
Section record: 4-0-3
QRF ranking: No. 26
Last five matches: 2-0-3
Goal differential: +19
No. 3 Northfield
Record: 10-1-2
Section record: 3-0-1
QRF ranking: No. 20
Last five matches: 2-1-2
Goal differential: +28
No. 4 Lakeville South
Record: 7-4-5
Section record: 1-3
QRF ranking: No. 28
Last five matches: 3-2
Goal differential: 0
No. 5 Owatonna
Record: 7-5-4
Section record: 1-3-2
QRF ranking: No. 35
Last five matches: 3-2
Goal differential: +8
No. 6 Rochester Century
Record: 7-8-1
Section record: 2-4-1
QRF ranking: No. 36
Last five matches: 2-3
Goal differential: +5
No. 7 New Prague
Record: 5-11
Section record: 1-2
QRF ranking: No. 48
Last five matches: 2-3
Goal differential: -20
No. 8 Rochester John Marshall
Record: 1-10-2
Section record: 1-9-1
QRF ranking: No. 62
Last five matches: 0-4-1
Goal differential: -26