After winning its first game of the season Tuesday against Austin, the Northfield girls soccer team decided to add its second win two days later.
Ava Stanchina scored in overtime to lift the Raiders (2-7, 2-5 Big 9 Conference) to a 3-2 victory against Albert Lea (2-8, 1-6) on Thursday at Northfield High School. Stanchina and Katherine Hubers both scored in the first half to leave Northfield and Albert Lea in a 2-2 tie at halftime. Millie Bouvin provided an assist, while Gracie Freyberg registered nine saves in net.
Northfield next plays Tuesday at Winona (6-2-1, 4-2).
Northfield 8, Austin 1
Northfield earned its first win of the season Tuesday against Austin (1-7, 1-5), and did so in convincing fashion in an 8-1 thumping at Northfield High School.
Ava Stanchina scored five times and dished out a pair of assists, while Katherine Hubers scored twice and notched two assists, and Millie Bouvin scored and finished with an assist. Sidney Koehler and Leta Prestemon both registered assists as well for the Raiders.