Over 13 months had passed since the Northfield girls hockey lost a game, let alone trail in one. The Raiders were a perfect 16-0-0 in 2021 leading into Wednesday’s Section 1AA semifinal. The Big 9 Conference champions held opponents scoreless for the last 244 minutes and 55 seconds over their last four-plus games.
The competition ramped up in a big way as No. 3 seed Northfield (16-1-1) fell 3-1 at No. 2 Lakeville South (14-4-1) at Hasse Arena.
The Raiders quickly found out what it was like to be the chaser instead of the chased.
Lakeville South senior forward Liberty Fettig scored just 1 minute and 7 seconds into the first period. She found the net from close and left, getting the assist from senior forward Iona Welsch.
Northfield may have still been getting up to speed coming off their section quarterfinal game the previous night, a 4-0 home win over No. 6 seed Rochester Century.
“I’ll give it to (the Cougars), they’re a good, solid group. I think that we had a couple disadvantages playing a game last night,” said Northfield head coach Paige Haley. “It didn’t help with our legs and with a team with this much speed and depth, we needed all of that energy and we came in with not necessarily a full tank. This year has been weird, but I think our girls have handled it in stride.”
Northfield settled down defensively from there, but Lakeville South was able to control the puck in the early going. The Cougars piled up the first seven shots on goal before the Raiders got one on their side. That first shot came close to knotting it up.
Northfield freshman forward Ayla Puppe raced down the ice with a clear view of the goal, but with Cougars in hot pursuit she quickly had to fire a shot that just missed to the right with 3:11 left in the period.
The Raiders possessed the buck better before the intermission, settling at a 9-3 shots on goal deficit through 17 minutes.
Northfield was a big fish in a small pond, enrollment and roster size wise, playing a Big 9 Conference-only schedule in 2021 due to limitations in a COVID-19 affected season.
The Raiders’ hopes of facing the likes of both Lakeville North and South, Warroad, and others to get a taste of what awaited in the postseason were dashed. A 3-1 loss to Lakeville South in the 2019-20 regular season preceded Northfield’s 2-1 upset of Lakeville South in the section semifinals.
“Not to discredit the Big 9, but we haven’t played at this pace all year long,” Haley said. “With our regular schedule, we would have gotten a few more games in where we would have had to play this pace. So I think it took us basically the whole first period to get up to speed.”
Northfield continued to play in Lakeville South’s zone after the first break, collecting the first three shots on goal of the second period.
Nothing materialized.
Fettig notched her second goal of the game that doubled her season total. A scrum in front of the net ended with the puck barely sliding by the skate of Northfield junior goalie Maggie Malecha with 8:50 left in the period.
Soon after, Northfield got the first power play try of the night for either side. It was unable to break through against Lakeville South senior goalie Lauren Sorvari.
The Cougars also had a power play try late in the period that came up short. They won shots on goal 10-4 in the second.
Over three-fourths of Lakeville South’s points come from its tremendous junior forward trio of Minnesota State University commit Taylor Otremba (39 points), Ryann Wright (29) and University of Minnesota commit Claire Enright (29).
Northfield accomplished its goal of taming Lakeville South’s top line until Otremba scored her 25th goal of the season 30 seconds into the third period. She scored from close and left, sneaking the puck in the back right net. Otremba also scored in the 2020 section semifinals.
“We were just trying to clog the middle, be defensive, shut them out and definitely shut down that first line,” Haley said. “They got a goal at the end there, but to hold them off until the third period and not let them score was great.”
Senior defender Payton Fox helped Northfield avoid the shutout with 10:16 remaining on the assist from senior forward Rachel Braun.
The Raiders had a power play with 5:30 to go with Lakeville South’s Kaylyn Malone serving a penalty for too many players on the ice. The Cougars killed the penalty without issue and proceeded to salt the game away.
Lakeville South won shots on goal 12-11 in the third period and 29-18 overall.
The cupboard is far from bare for Northfield going forward. It graduates just five seniors, forwards Braun, Marta Sorenson, Anna Tritch and Mya Wesling as well as Fox on defense. Northfield returns its top three point-earners freshman forward Ayla Puppe (31), junior defender Cambria Monson (26) and freshman defender Grace McCoshen (24) as well as five of their top six.
Junior goalie Maggie Machela posted a .954 save percentage and 11 shutouts.
“I think we have a great leadership group,” Haley said. “Our seniors, every one of them could be a captain. They’re such great kids. I just want to thank our seniors for everything they did for the program. When I came on board in Northfield they were” just freshmen so it’s been fun to watch them go through.”
Lakeville South returns plenty of talent, though the Cougars graduate 10 seniors including their starting goalie and six forwards. They’ll travel to No. 1 seed Farmington for the section final Saturday.
The Tigers beat No. 4 seed Owatonna 7-2 and knocked off the Raiders in the 2020 section final, 4-0.
“I don’t think we’re going back down to single A, so every experience knocking on the door a little bit, playing up with these teams (is important),” Haley said..” Last year we were on the side of winning and went to the section finals, so we know it’s possible.
“We’re young. We have a lot of goals. I think this is just fuel to the fire.”