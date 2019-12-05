Trekking down to Rochester, the Northfield boys swimming and diving team started its season with a tight 88-87 victory against Rochester Mayo.
The result snapped a 27-meet winning streak for the Spartans that dated back to a loss against Rochester Century in January of 2016.
The Gators also managed that while winning only four of the 12 contested events, with Erik Larson cruising to first in the 200-yard individual medley, Dillon Smisek speeding to a title in the 50 freestyle, Nick Borene soaring to first in the 1-meter diving and Marcus Hauck motoring ahead of the pack in the 100 butterfly.
Those results were supplemented by 15 second or third-place finishes to accrue just enough points to squeak past Rochester Mayo.
While there weren't many close calls in the final two events, junior Ryan Malecha was able to snag third place in the 100 backstroke, the third to last event, by only one-hundredth of a second ahead of a Rochester Mayo swimmer in fourth place. That resulted in a two-point swing to allow the Gators to eventually win by one point.
Northfield will next take on Mankato West Dec. 12 at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Northfield wrestling shuts out Austin
Northfield wrestling wasted little time and left no doubt in picking up its first dual meet win of the season.
With six weight classes forfeited before the dual started, the Raiders proceeded to then win seven of the other eight weight classes by pinning the Packers.
Chase Murphy (120), Gavin Anderson (145), Ethan Johnson (152), Darrin Kuyper (160), Mason Pagel (195), David Tonjum (220) and Nick Lopex (285) were the Northfield wrestlers to win by fall.
The Raiders are next in action Saturday, when they travel to compete at the Coon Rapids Invitational.
Raider gymnastics tops Winona
In its first home meet at Farmington Gymnastics & Cheer, Northfield started its season with a 133.8-127.025 victory against Winona on Thursday night.
The Raiders claimed individual titles in all four disciplines plus the all-around competition to ease past the Winkawks.
Adison Dack finished the all-around competition with a score of 36.0 to edge teammate Ellie Stodden, who claimed second with a score of 34.225. Dack won the vault (9.350), the uneven bars (8.850) and the floor competition (9.225), while Stodden won on the balance beam (8.825) and was second on the vault and third on the floor.
Northfield next travels up to Twin Oaks Middle School on Saturday to compete in the Prior Lake Invitational.
Northfield boys basketball drops season opener
A red-hot first half by Apple Valley was enough to down Northfield in the first game of the season in a 90-64 win for the Eagles on Thursday night at Apple Valley.
Apple Valley flew out to a 52-39 lead at halftime and never allowed its lead to shrink to single digits in the second half.
The Raiders were led by 20 points from junior guard Kip Schetnan in addition to 13 points from junior forward Anders Larson and 11 points from junior guard Karsten Clay.
Northfield will host Red Wing on Friday night in its home opener.