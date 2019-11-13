Thursday: Northfield (0-0) vs. Hastings (0-1), 7 p.m., Northfield Ice Arena
Saturday: Northfield (0-0) vs. Mound Westonka (1-0), 3 p.m., St. Olaf Ice Arena
Last year: Northfield didn’t match up with Hastings a year ago, while it lost 5-0 against Mound Westonka in the second game of the season.
Recent results: Mound Westonka cruised past New Ulm with a 5-1 victory in its season opener, while Hastings fell 4-2 against Woodbury. Mound Westonka battles Woodbury on Tuesday and Dodge County on Friday before visiting Northfeld, while Hastings will take on Eastview before coming to town.
1. The early storylines for Northfield might revolve around who’s playing where and with who. With the loss of six seniors from a year ago, including a first-line forward (Lizzy Morsching), a top defender (Kate Boland) and a starting goalie (Rachel Bielenberg), there will be plenty of fresh faces in major roles this week. Sophomore Maggie Malecha is slated to slide in between the posts for the Raiders, who also return a trio of experienced defenders in senior Anne Fossum, junior Payton Fox and sophomore Cambria Monson. Up top, junior Jess Boland is the lone holdover from last year’s top line due to the departure of Morsching, as well as an injury to junior Mya Wesling. Northfield still received plenty of scoring from young players off its lower forward lines a year ago, so who will get the first cracks in the top two forward groups and on special teams will be something to watch for.
2. In its first game of the season, a 4-2 loss against Woodbury, Hastings was outshot 33-17. That continued a trend from a year ago for the Raiders, who weren’t able to manage much scoring output in the tough Metro East Conference and Section 3AA. Hastings also graduated last year’s top scorer Sam Benson (seven goals, 10 assists), but do bring back senior Taylor Larson (three goals, 11 assists), junior Jada Hanson (five goals, six assists) and junior Kaitlin Petrich (seven goals, three assists). Perhaps most importantly, though, Hastings returns sophomore goalie Lauren Dubej, who as a freshman allowed 2.72 goals a game while facing an eye-popping 535 shots and stopping 469 of them in 24 contests. In the season-opener, Dubej stopped 29 of the 33 shots sent her way.
3. Mound Westonka will be the stiffest test of the opening week, with the Whitehawks finishing last year’s regular season with a record of 20-0-5 before snagging fourth at the Class A state tournament. It was the team’s second appearance at state in the last three years, while in 2017 it lost in the state quarterfinals 2-0 to Northfield, which moved up to Class AA the following year. The Whitehawks graduated top scorer Lauren Burris (23 goals, 19 assists), but do bring back junior Grace Peterson (15 goals, 22 assists), sophomore Kailey Niccum (15 goals, 16 assists) and freshman Sydney Leonard (14 goals, nine assists). Mound Westonka also graduated last year’s primary goalie, Taylor Smith. In the season-opening win, Leonard bagged a pair of goals.