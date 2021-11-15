Current St. Olaf College head swimming and diving coach Bob Hauck '87 was selected to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association's (CSCAA) 100 Greatest Men's Swimmers & Divers list from the past century earlier this week.
Hauck was one of 86 swimmers and 14 divers from across the country to be selected to the elite list announced as part of the CSCAA Centennial. Nearly 3,000 athletes were nominated before the field was narrowed down to 973 finalists and ultimately the top-100 list. Selections were made by a panel of current and former college swimmers, coaches, and media members.
During his collegiate career, Hauck was a 23-time All-American and seven-time NCAA national champion. Between 1984 and 1987, he set national records in the 100- and 200-yard backstrokes as well as the 400-yard individual medley. Hauck was one of the pioneering NCAA Division III swimmers to qualify for the United States Olympic Team Trials and is one of the rare persons to be named both the CSCAA Division III Swimmer of the Year (1987) and Coach of the Year (2009).
Members of the top-100 list hailed from 28 states and 13 countries and the list includes 12 members of the International Swimming Hall of Fame and 59 Olympians. Hauck was one of 15 former NCAA Division III student-athletes to be selected to the list.
Founded in 1922, the CSCAA is the nation's first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.
The CSCAA's 100th birthday celebration will continue with upcoming announcements recognizing Centennial MVP's for each team along with a list of the 100 Greatest Coaches and 100 Alumni of Impact. The anniversary will culminate with the Association's convention and awards banquet, May 2-4, 2022 in Rosemount, Ill.