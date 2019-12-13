The Northfield boys and girls nordic skiing teams started their seasons Thursday afternoon at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley with a three-skier relay event.
On the girls side, the trio of seniors Katie Schroeer, Caroline Peterson and Jess Messner combined to win the nine-kilometer relay in 32 minutes, 36 seconds. The group won last year as well, but did so because of a technicality. This year, they won by finishing 24 seconds ahead of second-place Eastview.
As a team, the Raider girls finished third with 19 team points behind Eastview and Rosemount, who tied for first with 22 points each. The group of seniors Celine Falcon-Geist and Allison Goodell and junior Claire Bussman finished 11th out of the 15 relays competing.
On the boys side, juniors Martin Brice and Jacob Lockner and freshman Sam Folland finished fifth in a time of 31:15 — 28 seconds behind fourth-place Prior Lake but 1:05 ahead of sixth-place Lakeville in the 15-team race.
That helped the Raiders finish fifth out of six teams with 10 team points, with the help of junior Tyler Collette, sophomore Zach Broden and sophomore Lucas Ailabouni finishing 11th overall.
Both teams are next in action Tuesday in a meet at Hyland Hills Ski Area in Bloomington.