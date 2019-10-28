The skies were ominous for the get go with the 1-8 Northfield Raider football team this year, beginning with three starters out for the year before the first game was even played. Included was Luke Stanga, the team's best player on both offense and defense. Stanga was a two-year starter, two-time team captain, all-conference performer and potential MVP of the entire SEC. By the third game of the season, four more starters were out for the year with various injuries. Throughout teh season, almost all of the starters would miss up to two games here and there. Only five starters would escape unscathed — seniors Gavin Rataj, Daniel Monaghan, Kevin Grundhoffer, Eli Bowman and junior Blake Mellgren.
This team learned the hard way through gallant efforts, teamwork, great positive attitude and learning to deal with adversity every step of the way.
THE GOOD NEWS: The injury epidemic allowed numerous upperclassmen to play varsity football and gain valuable experience for the years to come. Example: The Raider linebackers for the last two games were freshman Charlie Monaghan and sophomore Mason Pagel.
SEASON STATS LEADERS: 59-140-787-5 TDs: Passing stats for Gavin Rataj; 34-445-3: Pass receptions, yards and TDs for Daniel Monaghan; 28: Points scored by Rataj; 2: Interceptions by Simon Dickerson; 10-222: Kickoff returns and yardage by Blake Mallgren; 40-32.5: Punts and punt average for Monaghan; 65-427: Carries and yards rushing for Josh Johnson; 58: Tackles for Dickerson; 47: Tackles for Pagel; 41: Tackles for Cole Stanchina.
2020 PROJECTIONS: While 20 seniors will graduate, the Raiders will return multiple players who saw varsity action. Junior Stanchina, Mellgren, Johnson, Nick Lope, Dylan Dietz, Porter Adams, Ethan Lanthier, Bodhi Vandewalker, Jackson Freyberg, Adam Viskocil, Karsten Clay, Luke Ulve, Sam Miller and Justin Malecha (if he returns from injury) and kicker Sam Pratt. Sophomores who will contribute include Ian Stanton, Nadir Baraki, Spencer Klotz, Zach Edwards, Nick Mikula, Pagel, Tate Sand, Nolan Stepka, Ryne Johnson, Austin Jax and Devin Jax; plus three freshmen who will be heard from: Charlie Monaghan, Gabe Sawyer and Dom DiMaggio. The cupboard is not bare.
2020 SCHEDULE: Same as this year with switch of home-away. Home opener with Rochester Mayo. Owatonna, Mankato West and Rochester Century will be the preseason favorites, while Winona, New Prague and Rochester Mayo will suffer the biggest losses to graduation.
COLLEGE BOUND: Eight seniors indicated a desire to play college football: Luke Stanga, Gavin Rataj, Kevin Grundhoffer, Nick Touchette, Simon Dickerson, Daniel Monaghan, Caleb Voight and Carter Schmidt.
STILL ALIVE: Five SEC teams are still playing in the state playoffs. Owatonna and Century will square off for the Section 1-5A title, while Winona and Kasson-Mantorville will do the same for the Section 1-4A crown. Mankato West, meanwhile, will meet Chaska for the Section 2-5A title.
THAT'S A WRAP: Raiders goal for 2020: STAY HEALTHY.