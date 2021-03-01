The Northfield girls hockey team killed off five penalties to allow it to claim a 4-0 victory Saturday night against Rochester Mayo in Rochester.
The Raiders also picked up one goal apiece from freshman Ayla Puppe, freshman Grace McCoshen, junior Cambria Monson and senior Rachael Braun. Puppe also dished out a pair of assists, while McCoshen, senior Payton Fox and sophomore Ava Stanchina each tallied one assist.
Junior Maggie Malecha made 11 saves to earn the shutout.
Northfield stays on the road Thursday night when it travels to Big 9 rival Owatonna. In the first matchup this season, the Raiders claimed a 3-2 victory.