After a 2020 season in which doubles dominance propelled the Northfield girls tennis team to a third-place finish in the Big 9 Conference, the Raiders are once again showing their prowess on the doubles courts after only one match this season.
That's even after the graduation of most of the players who fueled that success.
At the No. 1 spot, the junior duo of Gabbi Grant and Courtney Graff returned and repeated the level of play that earned them all-conference honors at No. 1 doubles a year ago with a 6-4, 6-2 victory Friday at Hastings.
The other team point in the 5-2 defeat came at No. 3 doubles, where varsity newcomers Lucy Boland and Meha Hnatyszyn claimed a 6-4, 1-6, 10-7 win.
"We’re excited to have them playing varsity, but it’s brand new to them," Northfield co-coach Beth LaCanne said. "They played well Friday and Lucy and Meha got a win at third doubles, so that was exciting.”
Friday was a new experience a lot of players, even the varsity returners.
Junior Marie Labenski stepped up to play on the No. 1 singles court for the first time, and LaCanne anticipates Labenski will lead the singles lineup for the Raiders at most matches this season.
Maya Deschamp patrolled the No. 2 singles court, Lynette Ott played at No. 3 singles, where she has plenty of experience from the last two seasons, and Izzy Balvin slotted in at No. 4 singles, where she also has experience at.
Alison Huang and Natalia Neyra Rasmussen teamed up at No. 2 doubles to finish off the season-opening lineup.
“We’re excited," LaCanne said. "We’ve got a little bit younger team than last year because we graduated I think 12 seniors. We’re a little bit younger and a little bit less experienced, but we’ve got lots of potential.”
Those new players aren't the only fresh faces stepping in for Northfield this fall. After serving as assistant coaches together for the past three seasons, LaCanne and Elizabeth Hurlbert are both stepping up to lead the girls tennis program after longtime coach Mark Johnson stepped down last spring.
“It’s been going well," LaCanne said. "Elizabeth and I have worked together for the last three years, so we work well together. We have four captains this year and we’re relying on them to help with a few things behind the scenes. We’re all learning a few of the things together and asking for senior input. We’re just trying to work together, but it’s been going great so far.”
Due to all the talent lost to graduation, the Raiders aren't gunning on challenging powerhouses Rochester Mayo and Rochester Century for conference supremacy.
Instead, they're focused on individual development, and with only four seniors this year, the younger players also have an eye on how they can improve this year to set themselves up for success in future seasons.
"A lot of our girls just want to have fun, want to make friends and play tennis," LaCanne said. "Team goals would be obviously to win a few matches, but a lot of it is just gaining experience this year that we can use next year. Last year we finished No. 3 in the Big 9 Conference, so we had a really great season last year. We’re not counting on anything like that this year, but we’d just like to have a good season, keep positive and use what we learn going forward.”
ROSTER
Clara Falcon Geist, senior
Naomi Halls, senior
Isabella Nelson, senior
Lynette Ott, senior
Izzy Balvin, junior
Lucy Boland, junior
Maya Deschamp, junior
Courtney Graff, junior
Gabbi Grant, junior
Alison Huang, junior
Kylie Koktavy, junior
Marie Labenski, junior
Natalia Neyra Rasmussen, junior
Ella Sollom, junior
Chloe Xiao, junior
Meha Hnatyszyn, sophomore
Lauren Holz, sophomore
Grace LaCanne, sophomore
Cora McBroom, sophomore
Brooke Solum, sophomore
Sophia Weed, sophomore
Elimy Beaham, freshman
Brielle Condon, freshman
Kiera Hauskins, freshman
Sofia Nystuen, freshman
Eva Stier, freshman
Vanessa Winter, freshman