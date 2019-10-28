In his second season with the New Um Steel of the NA3HL, a Tier III junior hockey league, 2018 Northfield High School graduate Jacob Halvorson is storming through the competition.
In his first 10 games this season, Halvorson has posted a gaudy 17 points (eight goals and nine assists). The point total is the highest on the team, while Halvorson also leads the Steel in goals and is tied for second in assists, in addition to recording a point in seven straight games and in nine of 10 games this season. In six of those contests, Halvorson has put up multi-point performances.
That's helped New Ulm to a 6-3 record, not counting a shootout loss, which is good enough for 13 points and third place in the six-team West Division. First-place North Iowa has 23 points in 14 games this season, while second-place Granite City has 16 points in 11 games.
In a 3-2 overtime win against North Iowa on Friday, Halvorson notched an assist on the game-tying goal with five minutes left in the third period.
Halvorson then tallied a pair of assists in Saturday's 4-2 win against North Iowa, including on the go-ahead goal with 1:43 remaining on the third period before he helped set up an empty-net goal with seven seconds remaining.
That weekend performance helped Halvorson build on being named the West Division's Player of the Week from Oct. 14-20, during which he racked up three goals and two assists in three games.
New Ulm is next in action this Friday at home against Alexandria before hosting Willmar on Saturday night.
Sawyer heating up
In his first season of non-high school hockey, 2019 Northfield High School grad Garrett Sawyer has started to find his footing, and done so loudly.
Playing for the Rochester Vipers of the USPHL (a Tier III junior league), Sawyer is tied for the team lead in points with 12 through 14 games. That includes a team-high eight goals, in addition to four assists.
That production has ramped up recently, as Sawyer notched a hat trick and tallied an assist in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Minnesota Mullets. Sawyer also scored in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Minnesota Blue Ox.
As a team, Rochester has sputtered to a 3-11 record this season and sits in eighth in the nine-team Midwest West Division, and will next travel Saturday to battle the Minnesota Moose.
Anderson quick in the pool
In his third season of collegiate swimming, Luther junior Kyle Anderson, a 2017 NHS graduate, has been gaining speed.
In Saturday's dual meet loss against the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Anderson snagged second in both the 1,000-yard freestyle (10:42.75) and the 500 freestyle (5:13.87).
A week before, in a dual meet win against Macalester, Anderson won the 1,000 freestyle in 10:42.01, while also taking first in the 100 butterfly in 57.34.
Anderson and the Norse will take a couple weeks off for competition, now, before hosting Grinnell College on Nov. 16.