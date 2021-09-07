The Northfield boys and girls cross country teams started their competition seasons Friday at the Rosemount Invitational, with the boys team snagging 13th out of 22 teams and the girls finishing sixthfifthout of 21 teams. The race for both the boys and girls competitions were two miles
Leading that charge up the standings for the girls was a tightly-packed finishing group. Eighth grader Caley Graber led the way in 24th with a time of 12 minutes, 20.60 seconds. Freshman Anna Forbord snagged 30th, senior Clara Lippert finished 34th, senior Adriana Fleming crossed in 40th and freshman Claire Casson rounded out the scoring positions in 65th.
The spread from Graber in 24th to Fleming in 40th was only 14 seconds.
St. Paul Highland Park ran away with the team competition thanks to a score of 20, while Prior Lake snagged second with 59, Stillwater was third with 102, Rosemount finished fourth with 166, St. Louis Park was fifth with 168 and Northfield finished sixth with 186.
Eden Prairie (201), Monticello (203), Two Rivers (243) and White Bear Lake (279) rounded out the top 10.
In the boys race, junior Nathan Amundson led the way for the Raiders in 25th place with a time of 10:39.80. Juniors Sam Folland and Carter Schlomann finished 53rd and 55th, while senior Will Beaumaster and sophomore Carter Steenblock rounded out the scoring positions in 104th and 106th.
Both Northfield teams return to the course this Friday for the Faribault Invite at Alexander Park. The varsity boys race is scheduled for 4 p.m. and the varsity girls race is slated to start at 4:30 p.m., with both junior varsity races and an awards ceremony to follow.