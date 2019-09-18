Let’s start a brand new season — that will be the theme for the Northfield Raider football team as they prepare for their first game against a non-top 10 opponent in two weekds in Rochester John Marshall this Friday night at home. After facing No. 1 in Class 5A Owatonna and No. 10 Mankato West, the Raiders will attempt to resurrect their season with renewed resolve.
KEYS TO VICTORY: 1. The return of at least three of the seven wounded warrior starters from the injury list. 2. Win the turnover battle (there will be turnovers, folks). 3. Cut down on the penalties that have plagued the team in all three games, particularly on offense.
In the 43-0 loss at Mankato West last week, there was noticeable improvement in some areas, but West is a very good football program with an outstanding passing attack and the Raiders could not hold up against it.
PLAYERS OF THE GAME: Player: Josh Johnson; Special teams: Cole Stanchina; Defensive player: Drew Woodley; Big block or tackle: Mason Pagel; Scout squad: Zach Riley; Mr. Hustle: Woodley and Blake Mellgren; JV offensive player: Spencer Klotz; JV defense: Ian Stanton; JV scout: Nadir Barike.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS: 8-56: Carries and yards rushing for Josh Johnson; 98: All-purpose offense for Gavin Rataj; 2-1: Turnover advantage for the Raiders; 137-68: Rushing yards in favor of the Raiders; 455-187: Total offense in favor of West; 8-57: Penalties and yards for Northfield (too many again); 6-36: Punts and punt average for Daniel Monaghan.
SEC: Friday winners included all of the favorites with no upsets: Mankato West, Owatonna, Winona, Rochester Mayo, Rochester Century at Kasson-Mantorville.
ROCHESTER JOHN MARSHALL: John Marshall, just as our Raiders are 0-3 on the season and are led by a pair of huge tackles in 6-foot-5, 290-pound Deonte Veney and similar-sized Gabe Stangler. Junior Jack Ward provides versatility on both sides of the ball and is very fast.
FRIDAY: 7 p.m. at Memorial Field. JM vs. Northfield, it should be an even matchup.