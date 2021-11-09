The Northfield girls tennis team earned postseason accolades for its performance on and off the court this fall.
Off the court, the Raiders were honored with a Class AA Gold Team Award for maintaining a teamwide grade point average higher than 3.75, and senior Lynette Ott was awarded a spot on the Individual Academy All-State team by the Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association.
On the court, the trio of junior Gabbi Grant, Courtney Graff and Marie Labenski all earned a spot on the Big 9 all-conference team, while junior Izzy Balvin picked up an honorable mention. Grant and Graff played together at No. 1 doubles this season, while Labenski operated as the team's No. 1 singles player.
Balvin was the team's primary No. 4 singles player.
Northfield also held its end of season awards ceremony, where it named Grant the team's most valuable player and Graff the team's hardest worker. Meha Hnatyszyn was tabbed as the most improved player for the Raiders, while Grace LaCanne was recognized with the Varsity Team Spirit award.
On the junior varsity team, Sophia Weed was named the most valuable player and Cora McBroom was the hardest worker for the JV Raiders. Emily Beaham was named the most improved player and Ella Sollom was awarded the JV Team Spirit honor.