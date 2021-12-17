The Northfield wrestling team added a pair of Big 9 Conference wins Thursday night with a 75-6 triumph against Winona and a 66-13 victory against Austin.
Ten Raiders finished with unblemished 2-0 records starting at the 106-pound weight class with Caden Staab. Following Staab without a loss were Matthew Dettling (113), Keith Harner (120), Logan Williams (126), Jackson Barron (132), Brody Gorr (138), Jake Messner (145), Owen Murphy (152), Darrin Kuyper (170) and Mason Pagel (220).
Northfield next competes Saturday in the Larry Severson Invitational at Northfield High School.