Northfield coach Craig Cardinal views the South Suburban Conference championships from Jan. 27 at Theodore Wirth in Minneapolis as a warmup for Tuesday's Section 1 championships, which will take place at Hyland Hills Ski Area in Bloomington.
At the SSC race, the Raider girls team finished third out of seven with 96.5 points, while Eastview claimed the conference title with 130 points, Rosemount was second with 125 points, Prior Lake was fourth with 93.5 points, Lakeville fifth with 67 points, Eagan/ISD 196 was sixth with 60 points and Burnsville was seventh with a total of 57.
Individually, Northfield was helped by the dueling top-five finishes from senior Caroline Peterson and senior Katie Schroeer, who claimed third and fifth place, respectively.
In the all-day format, Peterson finished the morning classic race in third place, before skiing the third-fastest time in the afternoon pursuit race to finish in a tie for third overall with Rosemount's Regan Hansen. Schroeer, meanwhile, finished sixth in the morning race but was able to move up to fifth overall with her performance in the afternoon race.
Junior Claire Bussman also finished 20th overall, and senior Allison Goodell and senior Celine Falcon-Geist finished in a tie for 37th to round out the scoring positions.
On the boys side, the Raiders finished fifth out of six teams with 46 points, while Prior Lake (117) edged Eagan (112) for the conference title, while Lakeville claimed third with 91 points, ISD 196 finished fourth with 62 points and Burnsville slotted into sixth with 37 points.
Northfield was led by freshman Sam Folland, who sped to sixth in the morning session but then dropped down to 10th overall after the pursuit. The Raiders were also aided by junior Martin Brice in 16th place, sophomore Lucas Ailabouni in 32nd and junior Jacob Lockner in 38th.
Tuesday's Section 1 championships will follow the same format, with a morning classic race followed by an afternoon pursuit to determine the final placements. Peterson and Schroeer will both be aiming to qualify for their third consecutive state championships.
To qualify individually for state, a skier must finish among the top six individuals who are not part of one of the two state-advancing teams.