I’ve been thinking about this for two weeks, and I still have no clue how to start this. No clever turn of phrase seemed appropriate, no anecdote encapsulating enough and no thoughtful remark sufficiently genuine.
So, let’s ditch the fancy language and rip the band-aid off: this is my final week with Adams Publishing Group.
This is a decision that’s been weighing on me heavily for the last handful of months and it seems impossible to explain the breadth of my emotions even now.
I’ve loved every second of the past four and a half years I’ve spent patrolling Rice County and its surrounding communities in search of the seemingly endless wave of interesting and compelling stories.
In Northfield, I’ve been incredibly blessed to witness a wild string of success over the last four and a half years:
- The girls basketball team making a run to the state championship game three months after I first started in Northfield.
- The wrestling team morphing from a plucky upstart into one of the consistently best programs in the state.
- The girls hockey team shocking mighty Lakeville South twice in the postseason, with the second upset securing the program’s first trip to the Class AA state tournament.
- The softball team seemingly turning into the best team in the state overnight in 2019.
- Nate Stevens’ record-setting state golf championship last spring.
- Elizabeth Acheson leading from start to finish to win the 800-meter state title.
- A senior-laden boys soccer team that was robbed of a state tournament trip due to COVID-19, but celebrated a Section 1AA title boisterously all the same.
- A gymnastics team in 2020 overcame a nomadic lifestyle without a home gym to finish third in the state.
- The boys and girls swimming and diving programs proving each year that the Northfield Middle School pool is a temple of speed.
Those are just a few of the remarkable stories I’ve been lucky enough to tell, and there are a handful that are still unfinished. The boys basketball program is still searching for its first section title in nearly a century, while the volleyball team remains on the precipice of its first-ever section title.
I’ve had the opportunity to brush shoulders with some of the greatest high school coaches in the state, in terms of on and off field success. The dedication leaders like Bubba Sullivan, Tony Mathison, Mark Johnson and Brent Bielenberg poured into their respective programs was astounding to witness, and each have earned every second of their respective head coaching retirements.
I’m confident each local coach would say the ability shown by local athletes over the last four years was more impressive than any gameplan they constructed.
I’d attempt to run through each and every astounding athlete I’ve watched in the last four and a half years, but the list is long enough that I’d be bound to accidentally leave out a handful.
Ultimately, however, it was time for a change. Some of you know that I live in Minneapolis with my partner, who works in the cities. Spending two hours a day on I-35 and countless nights away from the person I love was a sacrifice worth making if it meant pursuing my passion.
At some point in the last few months, though, that sacrifice grew too large. It’s time for a new stage of my life, one that doesn’t revolve around my job but instead is centered on spending time with my favorite people and enjoying my favorite activities.
Those activities might even bring me to the sidelines on a crisp Friday night in the fall, to the end boards on a frigid winter evening or to a ball game on a warm summer afternoon. Until then, let’s hope the weather cooperates this week so I can witness a few more stories unfold on the field.