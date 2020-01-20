Drew Woodley remembers last year's state final, but he doesn't dwell on it.
As a junior, Woodley was the favorite in the 138-pound weight class and seeded first. He had fought through the bracket with a fall, a 7-6 decision in the quarterfinals and a 5-2 decision in the semifinals to set up a championship clash with Apple Valley senior Sebas Swiggum, who's now wrestling at the University of Minnesota.
Woodley took a one-point lead into the third period, but glanced toward the clock in the final minute just long enough to allow Swiggum to record a takedown with 41 seconds left, which was the difference in a 3-2 decision.
"I remember it and obviously I remember the last minute where I gave up the takedown where I had the lead," Woodley said. "A lot of people would think I think about that a lot and it would motivate me, but I have enough self-motivation to get a state title that I hardly need to think about that. It's always in the back of my mind and I'm hoping it doesn't happen this year, so I'm just going to work harder."
Already this year, Woodley, who will wrestle at Iowa State next year, has set the program record for individual wins after he notched a pin in the first round of December's Larry Severson Invitational for his 191st victory.
Since then, he's upped that total to 211, a number that's been boosted by wins against Stillwater junior Reid Ballantyne, ranked No. 1 in Class AAA at 132, and Mankato West's Charlie Pickell, ranked No. 1 in Class AA at 132.
"After my concussion with football I had some time off to get mentally ready and get prepped for the season," Woodley said. "To come out firing, get those wins and set the record was how I wanted to start my senior year."
Two years ago, in Woodley's sophomore season, he stormed to the state finals in the 120 bracket after entering the tournament as the sixth seed. There, he met Ballantyne, who held off Woodley in a 6-4 decision for the second of his three state titles.
While Woodley insists losing in the finals back-to-back years haven't provided extra motivation to win a state title, Northfield coach Geoff Staab believes he's seen the fire continue to grow.
"There's nobody that puts in more time than him," Staab said in December. "He wrestles all year, he trains all year, he does everything to get ready for wrestling. That's his life. It doesn't come without sacrifice, and he sacrifices — but the rewards, he's reaping the benefits of it.
"He's super excited for wrestling D1 in college," he added. "but he wants that state title before that. He's driven, and if he keeps wrestling like he does I'm pretty sure he's going to get it."
That's reaped benefits for the program as a whole, Staab said. The Raiders qualified for the Class AAA state tournament as a team last year for the first time since 2010, a marked improvement from where the team was when Woodley first took the varsity mat as a seventh-grader in the 2014-15 season.
In the first two years, Northfield won only one section tournament match, and even that came as the eighth seed in the play-in round against ninth-seeded Rochester Century.
As Woodley's career progressed, though, the team success grew alongside him. As a freshman, Woodley helped the Raiders advance to the Section 1AAA semifinals and did the same in his sophomore year.
Then, last year, Northfield knocked off typical section powers Albert Lea and Owatonna in the semifinals and finals to win the team section title.
"He's set the tone and been that leader and the bar of Northfield wrestling for the past six years," Staab said.
Now, the Raiders are ranked No. 5 in Class AAA after winning the consolation championship at last year's state tournament.
"It's awesome," Woodley said. "We've dealt with some injuries already this year with three starters out, and to have the continued success with the guys that are stepping up for us is pretty awesome. I think it says a lot about our culture and having guys step up. We have a lot of momentum going into sections this year. Owatonna and Farmington are both tough teams, but we'll be ready to go."
Along the way, Woodley has qualified for every state tournament he's been eligible for since making it as an eighth-grader in the 106-pound bracket.
So far this year, Woodley has lost only once via a 4-2 decision against New Prague's Nick Novak in the semifinals at the Rumble on the Red in North Dakota last month. Novak was then topped by Wayzata's Cael Swenson in the finals, and that trio occupy the top three spots the theguillotine.com's 138-pound rankings, with Swenson in first, Woodley at second and Novak in third.
It's possible Woodley gets another crack at Novak in the state tournament in a potential third consecutive state final appearance. In the final minute, you can bet Woodley won't be sneaking a peak toward the clock.
"A state title has always been my goal for my high school career," Woodley said. "To come up short twice is obviously bittersweet, but the goal this year just like every other year is to end up on top and win the last match. Hopefully that's in the state finals."