Flowing through the middle of the court, the Northfield volleyball team cruised to a 25-13, 25-16, 25-15 victory at Faribault on Tuesday night at Faribault High School.
Senior middle hitter Sylvia Koenig headlined the attack with 14 kills on 21 attempts, while sophomore middle hitter Annelise Larson stacked up nine kills on only 13 attempts.
Also helping the offense for the Raiders were senior outside hitter Megan Reilly (13 kills), senior outside hitter Sydney Jaynes (five kills), senior Emma Hodapp (three kills), sophomore Teagan Timperley (three kills) and senior Laura Wellbrock (one kill).
Timperley also dished out all 41 assists for Northfield.
Defensively, Koenig finished with a team-high four blocks, Larson soared for three blocks, Timperley added two blocks, and Jaynes and Hodapp both notched a block apiece.
Senior libero Emma Torstenson lunged for a team-high 21 digs, Jaynes tallied 16 digs, Reilly helped out with 10 digs, Wellbrock and Timperley both pitched in with eight digs, and senior Kyah Olson-Sola finished with three digs.
For Faribault, senior Hanna Cunniff recorded her 1,000th dig. No other individual statistics for the Falcons were available as of publication.
Faribault will finish its season Wednesday with a match at Cannon Falls, while Northfield will host Owatonna on Wednesday in its final match of the season.