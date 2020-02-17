Slicing through winds reaching 20 and 30 miles per hour, senior Meaghan Stein, junior Libby Brust and seventh-grader Liv Murphy competed for Northfield at the state alpini ski finals Feb. 12 in Biwabik.
Through those condition, Stein sped to a 21st-place finish out of 88 qualified entrants, while Murphy was 46th and Brust was 59th.
Stein finished with a cumulative, two-run time of 1 minute, 21.85 seconds, while Murphy ended with a time of 1:25.07 and Brust crossed with a total time of 1:26.49.
"They demonstrated just how talented they are in these harsh racing conditions," Northfield coach Johnny Ostberg said. "It's been one of the best seasons NHS has had in alpine skiing and all their coaches are so very proud of their performances all season long."