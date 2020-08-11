Game 1: Rochester 4, Northfield 2
Northfield was unable to take advantage of four Rochester errors Friday night at Sechler Park, where it lost the first game of a three-game playoff series 4-2.
The Royals snagged a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning and extended the advantage to 4-0 in the top of the fifth.
The Knights scored once in the bottom of the fifth to make it 4-1 and added another run in the bottom of the seventh to trim the deficit to 4-2, but were unable to tighten the gap any further.
For Northfield, first baseman Aldon Severson finished with a pair of singles, while starting pitcher Jake Mathison, shortstop Thomas Meland, catcher Sam Maus and right fielder Ryan Torbenson all finished with a hit apiece. Maus and Torbenson both doubled.
On the mound, Mathison fired eight innings while allowing four earned runs, six hits and four walks. He struck out 11 batters.
The biggest blow came when Sam Warren launched a two-run home run for Rochester, while Michael Michalak and Jared Campbell accounted for the other two RBIs.
The starting pitcher for the Royals was Matt Meyer, who fired the first eight innings while allowing two runs (one earned), in addition to six hits, one walk and striking out 13 batters. Mitch Brown earned the save after allowing only one walk and striking out a batter in a scoreless ninth inning.
Game 2: Northfield 4, Rochester 3
A four-run top of the fourth inning provided all the runs the Knights would need Sunday at Mayo Field in Rochester during a 4-3 victory against the Royals.
Northfield was able to scratch those four runs across with the benefit of only two hits — a two-RBI double by second baseman Tommy McDonald and a double by Mathison, who was playing third base.
Ryan Torbenson also drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in a run.
Rochester scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth to lessen Northfield's lead to 4-2, before the Royals scored once in the bottom of the ninth.
For the Knights, Jon Ludwig started and fired the first six innings while allowing two earned runs, three hits and two walks. He struck out 12 batters. Eli Patrikus then pitched the final three innings to earn the save.
Patrikus allowed one run, five hits and walked no one while striking out three batters.
For the Royals, Mitch Brown tossed a complete game while allowing four runs (three earned), in addition to two hits, eight walks and 15 strikeouts.